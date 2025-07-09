EXCLUSIVE: Why it Took Jeffrey Epstein Accuser to Die to Pave the Way for End of Prince Andrew's Royal Exile

The disgraced Duke of York's low-key return comes months after the tragic death of Virginia Giuffre, the 41-year-old campaigner who had accused him of sexually assaulting her as a teenager – claims he has always strenuously denied.

Giuffre died by suicide in April, three years after settling a civil case with Andrew out of court.

Now, with media attention shifting elsewhere and tensions within the monarchy mounting, sources say Andrew has been quietly re-embraced by the Palace.

But one despaired: "It's unreal all he can think about is wriggling his way back into a life of perks and privileges when a woman is dead.

"It has also taken her to die for his brother King Charles to even consider giving him more of a role in the royal family again, but it is something Andrew is now relentlessly chasing after her death."