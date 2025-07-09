EXCLUSIVE: Why it Took Jeffrey Epstein Accuser to Die to Pave the Way for End of Prince Andrew's Royal Exile
Royal pariah Prince Andrew believes his royal exile is finally over – and he’s wasted no time celebrating the shift in his fortunes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I'm finally being heard," the 64-year-old has told friends, as he chases a return to royal life after being "cleared" by the FBI over his disgraceful links to his old pedophile sex trafficker pal Jeffrey Epstein.
Palace insiders have also told he he's bragged: "It feels like justice in a way."
Brazen Brags
The disgraced Duke of York's low-key return comes months after the tragic death of Virginia Giuffre, the 41-year-old campaigner who had accused him of sexually assaulting her as a teenager – claims he has always strenuously denied.
Giuffre died by suicide in April, three years after settling a civil case with Andrew out of court.
Now, with media attention shifting elsewhere and tensions within the monarchy mounting, sources say Andrew has been quietly re-embraced by the Palace.
But one despaired: "It's unreal all he can think about is wriggling his way back into a life of perks and privileges when a woman is dead.
"It has also taken her to die for his brother King Charles to even consider giving him more of a role in the royal family again, but it is something Andrew is now relentlessly chasing after her death."
Tragic Death
Our Palace insider went on: "Andrew is absolutely thrilled – he views this as confirmation that his time in the wilderness is over.
"The King simply doesn’t have the capacity to juggle both the ongoing issues with his estranged son Harry and his wife Meghan, his cancer battle, preparing Prince William to take the throne when he goes – and keeping Andrew sidelined.
"Allowing Andrew back in is the easiest option – and he’s fully aware of that.
"But essentially, it took Virginia’s death and the silence of her allegations for Charles to even consider this move.”
Andrew’s partial rehabilitation is not being framed as forgiveness, but rather a strategic necessity.
Charles, 76, is said to have agreed to let Andrew remain in Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion on the Windsor Estate he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 64.
He has also been seen attending family events, including Easter service at Windsor earlier this year.
The timing, however, is raising eyebrows.
Memoir Blast
It comes just days after Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43, hired a high-profile communications strategist with links to The Crown – a move one royal commentator described as ‘borderline antagonistic’.
Virginia Giuffre’s death in April reportedly caused a stir behind Palace walls – not just for its tragic finality, but for its sudden removal of the one figure who had so publicly challenged Andrew's royal standing.
Giuffre accused him of abusing her when she was 17, including at Epstein's Caribbean island.
Even though Andrew has denied all allegations, his catastrophic BBC interview in 2019 led to his permanent removal from official royal duties.
Now, the optics have shifted.
With Harry still estranged from the family and the Sussexes' brand posing a reputational risk, some in royal circles view Andrew as "the lesser threat," our insiders say.
While other royals – particularly the Prince and Princess of Wales – are said to be pushing for Andrew's removal from Royal Lodge when his lease expires in 2028, he appears to be playing a longer game.
In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry wrote: "Andrew was embroiled in a shameful scandal... and no one had so much as suggested he lose his security."
The comment stung, and insiders say Andrew "hasn't forgotten."
"He's taking full advantage of the opportunity," our source said.
They added: "As long as aligning himself with the monarchy helps him avoid eviction, he'll keep pushing that message – and he won’t be quiet about it."