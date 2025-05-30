EXCLUSIVE: Outcast Prince Andrew 'Pinning all His Money Hopes on Prince Harry' – After We Revealed He Was 'Desperate for Revenge Memoir Meeting' With Fellow Royal Exile

Disgraced Prince Andrew is following the ongoing drama surrounding his nephew Prince Harry and hoping to form an alliance with his fellow palace outcast – to launch his own royal comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

California-based Harry, 40, recently lashed out at his family in a shocking 30-minute interview after losing his final legal bid to restore his right to government security while on U.K. soil.

The steamed Duke of Sussex slammed the court decision as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up."

Harry, who with his American wife, Meghan Markle, 43, ditched royal duties in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals, further whined about his 76-year-old dad, King Charles, refusing to take his calls.