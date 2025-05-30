EXCLUSIVE: Outcast Prince Andrew 'Pinning all His Money Hopes on Prince Harry' – After We Revealed He Was 'Desperate for Revenge Memoir Meeting' With Fellow Royal Exile
Disgraced Prince Andrew is following the ongoing drama surrounding his nephew Prince Harry and hoping to form an alliance with his fellow palace outcast – to launch his own royal comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
California-based Harry, 40, recently lashed out at his family in a shocking 30-minute interview after losing his final legal bid to restore his right to government security while on U.K. soil.
The steamed Duke of Sussex slammed the court decision as a "good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up."
Harry, who with his American wife, Meghan Markle, 43, ditched royal duties in 2020 to chase lucrative Hollywood deals, further whined about his 76-year-old dad, King Charles, refusing to take his calls.
Horrific Match
Now, sources said the duke’s beleaguered uncle Andrew, 65, is "keen" to join forces – since they’ve both been shunned by the monarchy.
"Andrew is feeling a lot of kinship towards Harry. In his view, they are both 'spares' that have been terribly mistreated," our insider explained.
The Duke of York's royal standing was shattered in 2021 when Jeffrey Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly raping her when she was just 17. Andrew denied the allegations but paid Giuffre an estimated $16 million to settle her suit.
Epstein, 66, was found hanged in his Manhattan jail cell under mysterious circumstances in 2019, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, and 41-year-old Giuffre was discovered dead on April 25 in her Australian home in what’s being reported as a suicide.
Epstein Scandal
"It's all so tragic and dark. It’s the last thing Charles wants to be associated with. He doesn't even want to see Andrew these days," a source said.
As readers know, insiders have also said Charles has ordered sibling Andrew out of his palace-owned digs at Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he's lived since 2002 – but the prince is stubbornly refusing the king's decree.
"Andrew still can't believe his own brother and family have turned on him this way, and now he sees they've done it to Harry, too. In his view that ought to bond them – even though they've never been close in the past," our insider added.
But the insider warned Andrew is up against "tough odds" when it comes to luring Team Sussex onto his side.
"They won't want to hitch their wagon to his – he's a disgrace," the source predicted.
Yet, the insider said Andrew is optimistic he can leverage the close relationship between his daughters – Princesses Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 35 – and their cousin Harry.
They added: "According to Andrew, if they were to team up, Charles would be in a much weaker spot."