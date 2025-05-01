Your tip
'It's Impossible': Virginia Giuffre’s Father Rejects Daughter Died By Suicide and Hints the Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew Accuser Was Murdered

Virginia Giuffre’s dad doesn't think his daughter killed herself.

May 1 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Virginia Giuffre's death by suicide still has plenty of people asking questions – including her own grieving father.

Sky Roberts doesn't think his daughter would take her own life, instead hinting at the possibility that someone may have killed her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

virginia giuffre lifetime youtube
Giuffre is believed to have taken her own life.

Roberts appeared on an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored and told the world his thoughts on Giuffre's mysterious death.

"I don’t think she committed suicide,” he said, and added there's "no way" she would have killed herself, and is still shocked over her passing.

He continued: “I mean, I started crying right away. I’m still crying. I can’t believe that this is happening. It just, it’s impossible. And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her.”

virginia giuffre suicide father does not believe it
Giuffre's father, Sky Roberts, told Piers Morgan on his show he doesn't think his daughter killed herself.

According to Roberts, the "very strong" 41-year-old had “so much to live for" and he wants her to be remembered as someone who “actually got out of a bad situation and made a good situation out of it.”

Giuffre was found dead on April 25, after claiming she had "days to live" following a bus crash just a month earlier – she even revealed her injuries, posting a photo of herself at the hospital and covered in bruises.

Before her death, Giuffree claimed to be a "sex slave" of Prince Andrew, alleging she slept with him three times at the age of 17.

She also accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, after the late pedophile's girlfriend-turned-consigliere, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her. Maxwell would eventually deny this.

However, Roberts is still in his daughter's corner.

"I believed everything that she said. You know, I mean, she was my daughter,” he told Morgan on his show.

virginia giuffre suicide father does not believe it
Roberts even hinted at someone murdering Giuffre.

Even Giuffre's own lawyer, Karrie Louden, is not satisfied with her cause of death being labeled as suicide.

“We’ve got big question marks over it," Louden said, and added Giuffre did not exhibit any signs she wanted to harm herself before her death.

Louden told The Sun: "There’s suicide and then there’s misadventure. I didn’t see her in the room. I wasn’t in there. The family said what the family has said but I’m not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental.”

Following her death, Giuffre's heartbroken sister-in-law Amanda Roberts, shared her final letter, which read: "Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims.

"Is protesting the answer? I don't know. But we've got to start somewhere."

Giuffre also kept a secret diary while alive where she detailed her encounters with Epstein and Andrew.

prince andrew m war chest launch legal case assault accuser virginia giuffre jpg
Giuffree claimed she was a 'sex slave' of Andrew and also had encounters with Epstein.

In one entry, Giuffre wrote: "Massages, sex, and even dressing Epstein. Jeffrey would send me out, just like in the U.S., to go talk to pretty girls, the younger the better.

"I would offer them money to come meet my gentleman friend and tell them I'd show them how to massage."

She also claimed she and Andrew had sex in a bath at Maxwell's London townhouse, after he allegedly arranged the meeting.

virginia giuffre death theory final photo jeffrey epstein prince andrew
Giuffre detailed some of her alleged encounters in a secret diary.

"He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure..." Giuffre said, and added Andrew was focused on her feet.

