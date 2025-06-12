EXCLUSIVE: Why Hugh Jackman Is 'Terrified' Scorned Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Will Spill His Deepest, Darkest Secrets

After 27 years of marriage, Jackman, 56, and Furness, 69, announced their separation in September 2023, citing mutual respect and love.

But their split took a dramatic turn when Furness filed for divorce in May 2025 and publicly spoke about the "betrayal" she felt.

Her statement, made just days after the filing, has left Jackman "seriously anxious about what she might disclose" in the form of a memoir or tell-all TV chat with the likes of Oprah Winfrey.

An insider revealed while Furness had remained discreet during their marriage and the early stages of their separation, she now feels empowered to share her side of the story.

"Deborra has remained silent and handled things privately, largely out of respect for the children and to preserve her own dignity and peace of mind," our source said. "But now that everything is finalized, she’s free to speak up if she chooses."

The source added Furness possesses intimate knowledge of Jackman's life, from his rise to fame to his personal insecurities.

"She knows all there is to know about Hugh – from his modest start and journey to stardom, to his dreams and vulnerabilities," the insider said – adding: "She’s seriously considering sharing what their marriage with Hugh was really like.

"And she has had big-time offers from publishers, publicists and TV producers to give her side of the story."