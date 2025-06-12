EXCLUSIVE: Why Hugh Jackman Is 'Terrified' Scorned Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Will Spill His Deepest, Darkest Secrets
Hugh Jackman is "terrified" his scorned ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness is set to reveal his most personal secrets following their recent divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources close to the actor say he is deeply concerned about the potential fallout from their nasty split as she is fuming about how quickly he moved on.
Brutal Break
After 27 years of marriage, Jackman, 56, and Furness, 69, announced their separation in September 2023, citing mutual respect and love.
But their split took a dramatic turn when Furness filed for divorce in May 2025 and publicly spoke about the "betrayal" she felt.
Her statement, made just days after the filing, has left Jackman "seriously anxious about what she might disclose" in the form of a memoir or tell-all TV chat with the likes of Oprah Winfrey.
An insider revealed while Furness had remained discreet during their marriage and the early stages of their separation, she now feels empowered to share her side of the story.
"Deborra has remained silent and handled things privately, largely out of respect for the children and to preserve her own dignity and peace of mind," our source said. "But now that everything is finalized, she’s free to speak up if she chooses."
The source added Furness possesses intimate knowledge of Jackman's life, from his rise to fame to his personal insecurities.
"She knows all there is to know about Hugh – from his modest start and journey to stardom, to his dreams and vulnerabilities," the insider said – adding: "She’s seriously considering sharing what their marriage with Hugh was really like.
"And she has had big-time offers from publishers, publicists and TV producers to give her side of the story."
New Love
Jackman, best known for his roles in X-Men and The Greatest Showman, has been dating his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster, 50, since January 2025.
They insist their relationship began after both had separated from their respective spouses – but Furness feels betrayed by her ex's new romance, and insiders say this is what is fueling her desire to tell all about her ex's past and secrets.
Despite the public nature of Jackman and Foster's relationship, sources close to the actor say he is still processing the end of his marriage and the subsequent developments.
"Hugh is already stressed over the relatively gentle statement Debs made once the divorce was finalized," our insider went on.
"He didn’t see it coming and has been telling everyone they know how 'betrayed' he feels."
As the divorce proceedings continue, both Jackman and Furness are reportedly focusing on co-parenting their two children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19.
But the emotional complexities of their separation remain, with both parties "navigating the challenges of their new realities," a source said.
While Jackman is concerned about the potential for further revelations, sources close to Furness suggest she is more focused on her personal growth and the well-being of her family.
"She sacrificed a lot for him, and while she’s not looking to do a harsh tell-all at the moment, the offers have been coming in steadily," our insider stresseed.
They added: "Her friends wouldn’t be shocked if she eventually accepts one as a way to take back control of her narrative."