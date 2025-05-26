EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman 'Getting Cozy With Nepo Baby Half His Age Who has VERY Famous Hollywood Icon Dad' – And Is 'Already Sidelining' New Love Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman is getting cozy with a nepo baby half his age who has a very famous dad – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it has already cooled his hot-and-heavy romance with squeeze Sutton Foster.

The 56-year-old Aussie not only locks lips with the daughter of Hollywood A-listers Warren Beatty and Annette Bening in an Off-Broadway play, but the two are also super flirty when the show’s over, insiders tell us.

In Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, Jackman aptly stars as a thrice-divorced professor and novelist carrying on an affair with a teenage student portrayed by 25-year-old Ella Beatty.