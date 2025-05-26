Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman 'Getting Cozy With Nepo Baby Half His Age Who has VERY Famous Hollywood Icon Dad' – And Is 'Already Sidelining' New Love Sutton Foster

Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman is said to be getting cozy with nepo baby Ella Beatty – daughter of Warren Beatty.

May 26 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Hugh Jackman is getting cozy with a nepo baby half his age who has a very famous dad – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it has already cooled his hot-and-heavy romance with squeeze Sutton Foster.

The 56-year-old Aussie not only locks lips with the daughter of Hollywood A-listers Warren Beatty and Annette Bening in an Off-Broadway play, but the two are also super flirty when the show’s over, insiders tell us.

In Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, Jackman aptly stars as a thrice-divorced professor and novelist carrying on an affair with a teenage student portrayed by 25-year-old Ella Beatty.

hugh jackman cozy nepo baby sidelining sutton foster
Source: MEGA

Warren Beatty and Annette Bening's daughter Ella Beatty, center, is said to have turned Jackman's head.

"Hugh and Ella share a very passionate kiss in the play, but everyone has noticed that even offstage Hugh is still very flirtatious with her," our source said.

They added: "It has raised alarm bells over his relationship with Sutton, and people worry that Hugh might not be as all-in as he’s been saying.

"There's certainly no denying that work is taking the lion's share of his attention right now, and that’s not been great for his relationship with Sutton.

"Plus, Warren is not very happy about it – so Hugh is really playing with fire here as he still has massive clout in Hollywood, as does his wife Annette."

hugh jackman cozy nepo baby sidelining sutton foster
Source: PLAYBILL; MEGA

Sutton Foster, left with Jackman, is said to being shunned by the actor after he got up close and personal with Beatty, right.

As our readers know, Jackman and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton, 50, went public with their long-whispered-about romance in January – leaving his estranged wife fuming.

They were said to have fallen in love during the Broadway musical production of The Music Man while married to others.

The Greatest Showman star and wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, followed by Foster filing for divorce from her hubby of 10 years, Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

But sources tell us the Hugh-Sutton romance has "cooled considerably" as he's now focused his attention on his new play and other projects.

hugh jackman cozy nepo baby sidelining sutton foster
Source: MEGA

Jackman has sparked fears he's in the grip of a mid-life crisis.

"No doubt Sutton’s feeling a bit on the back burner because they've been spending less and less time together lately because of Hugh's busy work schedule," our insider added.

They went on: "The relationship was already facing some tension, largely because his divorce from Deb has been so drawn out and emotionally exhausting that it’s left Hugh on edge.

"His split with Deb and the way he rushed into the arms of Sutton had a lot of people questioning if Hugh was experiencing some sort of midlife crisis.

"Now friends are wondering if this flirtation with Ella is further proof of that."

