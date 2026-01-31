Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman Crime Scene Photos: Revisit the Site Where the Actor and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Dead Bodies Were Discovered — On What Would Have Been His 96th Birthday

photo of Gene Hackman and dirty home
Source: mega; Santa Fe Sheriff's Office

Gene Hackman's home has been sold on what would have been his 96th birthday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Gene Hackman would have been celebrating his 96th birthday on Friday, January 30.

Instead, RadarOnline.com can reveal the family of the Hollywood heavyweight and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, are packing up the last of their belongings after selling the couple's home, nearly a year after their tragic deaths.

Article continues below advertisement

Gene Hackman's Home Has a New Owner

Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa were discovered inside the home on Feb. 26.
Source: GMX.NET

Hackman and his wife were discovered inside the home on February 26.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

After just 11 days on the market, Hackman's 53-acre Santa Fe estate has been sold to a new owner. It had been listed for $6.25million, but a final sale price was not disclosed.

According to Realtor.com, the sprawling compound features a three-bedroom primary residence as well as a studio space. There is also a three-bedroom guesthouse, a putting green, a lap pool, and a hot tub.

The property needs a new roof, but that is expected to be covered by Hackman's estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Radar

As Radar reported, the home had deteriorated in recent years, mirroring the health of its occupants. Photos and videos showing the cluttered and disheveled living conditions shocked longtime fans who couldn't believe the actor lived in such dilapidated conditions.

However, the star, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease and dementia, could very well have been unable to care for his home before his sad passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Video Reveals Their Messy Home

Open pill containers were also discovered.
Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Office

Open pill containers were also discovered.

Article continues below advertisement

A sink was covered with various toiletries.
Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Office

A sink was covered with various toiletries.

Sheriff's department videos at the time followed deputies as they walked through the kitchen, private bedrooms, and miscellaneous rooms, which were littered with dog crates, clothes, books, documents, and boxes.

The sides of a sink were also seen in the footage overflowing with toiletries and bottles of medication. And what appeared to be a bathtub was filled to the rim with boxes, books, and documents.

One deputy could be heard in the footage insinuating that law enforcement had been told the couple were "very private people."

Article continues below advertisement

Gene Hackman's Sad Final Years

Trash littered the grounds of the Hackmans' $4million Santa Fe compound.
Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Office

Trash littered the grounds of the Hackmans' $4million Santa Fe compound.

Article continues below advertisement

gene hackman bodycam home
Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Department

Trash bags were dropped on the yard outside.

As Radar reported, Hackman suffered from Alzheimer's in his final years.

Authorities said after Arakawa unexpectedly died from a rare rat-transmitted disease, dementia-stricken Hackman could have unknowingly shuffled aimlessly around his house, leading to the unkept conditions, until his eventual death a week later.

Article continues below advertisement

Alzheimer's Effect on His Home

gene hackman bodycam home
Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Office

Empty boxes were scattered about.

One expert in dementia told Radar: "No one should have to die the way Gene and his (wife) did."

They added that without the guidance of a dedicated caretaker, it wouldn't take long for the home to fall into disarray.

"A person with Alzheimer’s at his advanced stage of the disease cannot cook, clean, nor care for themselves and the animals," the expert added.

Article continues below advertisement

A Private Life in Santa Fe

Sheriff deputies searched the home after receiving a call.
Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Office

Sheriff deputies searched the home after receiving a call.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara's Final Award Season Snub — Late Hollywood Icon Skipped Golden Globes for Unknown Reason Despite Nomination Just Three Weeks Before Death

Split photo of Tom Cruise and Ethan Hawke

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise at Center of Fresh Hollywood A-List Feud — Over His 'Stunt Shaming' of Other Stars

Article continues below advertisement

gene hackman bodycam discovery
Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Office

Deputies expressed their shock at discovering the bodies of Hackman and his wife..

Hackman had left Hollywood long ago for a private life tucked away in Santa Fe, where he spent his time painting and writing

The French Connection actor first bought the 12 acres of land in 1990, renovating a home already on the site before building another on the property 10 years later.

Article continues below advertisement

Gene Hackman was 'Part of the Community'

gene hackman bodycam footage.
Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Office

Clothing was scattered in and out of closets.

Neighbors described the Superman star as a quiet part of the community. One said, "He drove a beat-up old pickup and was just like everyone else. He didn't expect special treatment."

Another would routinely see him at the local coffeehouse: "He looked a little grizzled, but in good shape. He seemed kind of sad and lonely."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.