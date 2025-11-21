EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's Massive Art Collection Sells for Nearly $2Million at Auction... Months After Reclusive Actor Was Found Dead With Items Inside Filthy Mansion

Hackman was a famous hoarder, and when he passed away earlier this year at 95, his filthy home was finally picked apart, revealing treasures that had been hidden.

His family held a series of auctions, both online and in person, of his most cherished possessions. While the online auction was open to all and featured personal mementos like scripts, clothing, and awards, his valuable private art collection was sold to the highest bidders in New York.

A total of 13 of Hackman's paintings and sculptures were offered, and representatives from Bonhams auction house said every one of them sold.

"The first sale from The Gene Hackman Collection was white-glove, totaling $1.64 million, with 100% of lots sold, on November 19," Press Manager Maxine Osa told RadarOnline.com.