EXCLUSIVE: 'How Did His Family Let It Happen?' Gene Hackman's Hoarder Horror Home Footage Sparks Litany of Questions About Why He and Wife Betsy Arakawa Were Left to Live in Rat-Infested Squalor Before Brutal Double-Death

The new sheriff's department videos come from inside his New Mexico property, where the actor and wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in February.

Deputies walked through the kitchen as well as private bedrooms and miscellaneous rooms, which were littered with dog crates, clothes, books, documents and boxes.

The sides of a sink were also seen in the footage overflowing with toiletries and bottles of medication. And what appeared to be a bathtub was filled to the rim with boxes, books and documents.

One deputy could be heard in the footage insinuating that law enforcement had been told the couple were "very private people."