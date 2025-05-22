EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro 'Has Massively Increased Security' As He Fears Being Assassinated By One Of Donald Trump's Rabid MAGA Supporters

De Niro has long been a vocal critic of Trump, repeatedly attacking the former president in public appearances, speeches and interviews – and once saying he'd love to smack him in his perma-tanned face.

His latest rants against Trump come as political tensions across the US have reached fever point over Trump's immigration and tariffs plans.

De Niro has also admitted he had accepted the risk of being targeted because he believes it is vital to speak out.

"We have to stop what’s going on, it’s insane," he said. "We can’t have apathy and silence. You have to speak up and risk being harassed."

But a source close to De Niro told us he has "quietly" and "massively" increased his security arrangements in recent months following "repeated threats" and "growing concern about lone-wolf Trump supporters."

The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, added: "He's not paranoid, but he’s not naïve either. When you have someone like Trump stoking this kind of extremism, it’s only responsible to take precautions — and Robert has.

"The last thing he's going to let happen is to get whacked by a MAGA gun-nut.

"His measures include round-the-clock security, tracking devices, cameras in all his homes and even drone security. He is paying a fortune to make himself bulletproof."