EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro 'Has Massively Increased Security' As He Fears Being Assassinated By One Of Donald Trump's Rabid MAGA Supporters
Robert De Niro has ramped up his personal security amid fears that his outspoken criticism of Donald Trump could make him a target for violence by the former president’s most extreme supporters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 81-year-old Goodfellas actor has admitted he “always” thinks about the possibility of being harmed but refuses to stay silent. The Oscar-winner confirmed he had taken extra security precautions.
"You always think about it, of course," De Niro said in a recent interview. "But I’m too old for all that. The man is a bully and you can’t let bullies win."
History Of Trump Blasts
De Niro has long been a vocal critic of Trump, repeatedly attacking the former president in public appearances, speeches and interviews – and once saying he'd love to smack him in his perma-tanned face.
His latest rants against Trump come as political tensions across the US have reached fever point over Trump's immigration and tariffs plans.
De Niro has also admitted he had accepted the risk of being targeted because he believes it is vital to speak out.
"We have to stop what’s going on, it’s insane," he said. "We can’t have apathy and silence. You have to speak up and risk being harassed."
But a source close to De Niro told us he has "quietly" and "massively" increased his security arrangements in recent months following "repeated threats" and "growing concern about lone-wolf Trump supporters."
The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, added: "He's not paranoid, but he’s not naïve either. When you have someone like Trump stoking this kind of extremism, it’s only responsible to take precautions — and Robert has.
"The last thing he's going to let happen is to get whacked by a MAGA gun-nut.
"His measures include round-the-clock security, tracking devices, cameras in all his homes and even drone security. He is paying a fortune to make himself bulletproof."
Fortress Life
De Niro’s net worth, estimated at over $400million, gives him access to high-level private protection.
But while he has always had some degree of security, the source said the measures had recently been “significantly enhanced.”
"He understands that his visibility makes him a potential target," our source added. "He's not hiding, but he's not going to be reckless either."
De Niro has continued to speak forcefully against Trump’s political agenda, including the Republican's recent proposal to impose 100% tariffs on foreign-made films – a move critics argue would devastate the international film industry.
Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where he received a lifetime achievement award, De Niro called Trump a "philistine" and condemned his broader attacks on arts and culture.
'Philistine' President
"America's philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of America's premier cultural institutions," he said. "He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities and education. And now he announced a 100 percent tariff on films made outside the United States. You can’t put a price on creativity, but apparently, you can put a tariff on it."
De Niro also took aim at Trump’s treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a recent White House visit. “Historically, this won’t be forgotten,” he said.
Despite the backlash and potential danger, De Niro said he would continue to speak out against "bully" Trump.
"Do I succumb or do I say no?" he raged. "There are some universities that have already said no. There are some legal firms that have said no. And that's important because it inspires other people. It gives people strength and inspires them to fight. Because that's what America is all about."