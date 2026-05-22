Candace Owens and Hunter Biden Spark Outrage With Wild 'Staged Trump Assassination' Theories During Tense Podcast Interview

Hunter also addressed another conspiracy theory that hit closer to home – the controversy over a bag of cocaine found inside the White House in 2023. The former first son has admitted to a lifetime struggle with drugs, but when the far-right commentator asked him bluntly if the famed bag was his, he bluntly replied, "No."

He went on to speculate that a visitor or low-level staffer may have brought the drugs in a small baggie over the long weekend before the Fourth of July holiday.

"People have to understand, where that cocaine was found – that is where visitors come in," Hunter said. "They come over from the old executive office building, staff, to go to the Oval [Office] or go to the chief of staff office or to the offices in the West Wing."

He continued to explain and emphasize the drug bag "was found in a cubby, right outside of the Situation Room – and it's like, no possibility, not even remotely, beyond the fact that I wasn't even there."