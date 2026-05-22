Candace Owens and Hunter Biden Spark Outrage With Wild 'Staged Trump Assassination' Theories During Tense Podcast Interview
May 22 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Candace Owens and Hunter Biden have sparked anger and outrage after the usually differing duo concluded that the multiple assassination attempts on Donald Trump were somehow "staged," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pair further turned heads and stomachs with questions they posed surrounding Charlie Kirk's college campus murder.
Doubts Over Trump Assassination Attempts
Owens sat down with former President Biden's youngest son for a wide-ranging interview for the conservative commentator's self-titled podcast. Among the topics the two broached was the seemingly endless assassination attempts on Trump over the past few years.
Since ending his first spin in the Oval Office, the 79-year-old businessman has been targeted at a campaign rally, a golf course, and most recently the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and more. While the attempts have been unsuccessful, a member of the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, was killed, and Trump suffered a gunshot to his ear.
Still, Hunter and Owens suggested the events were more staged than the moon landing.
"It's just not right," Hunter raged. "And I mean it's so glaringly not right it's almost as if they're just saying 'F you.'"
Owens tacked on, "We're supposed to believe he survived four assassination attempts? The first president that's ever survived four assassination attempts?"
Critics Go Off on Candace Owens and Hunter Biden
Online, Owens' question was met with a resounding 'yes!'
"These bats--t 'Trump staged his own assassination attempts' conspiracy clowns aren't just wrong, they're f--king delusional morons who make flat-earthers look like geniuses," one person shared on X.
Another attacked, "That shows you just exactly how sick and demented that lady is, in my opinion. Because the one in Pennsylvania, a father and a husband, was shot and killed in cold blood while protecting his family. Was that staged?"
While one person snarked, "I'd be more open to believing this if I didn't know one was an admitted crack addict, and I didn't remember when Candace wanted to dox people with her social autopsy idea."
Candace Owens Finds a Charlie Kirk Sympathizer
Hunter also jumped on Owens' assassination conspiracy theories involving the death of Kirk as well, including speculation surrounding Turning Point USA leadership, internal fallout, and the handling of events surrounding the conservative activist's death.
The controversy escalated further after Owens shared alleged text messages she claimed Kirk sent before the assassination, triggering immediate backlash from critics who accused her of exploiting the tragedy for online engagement and political attention.
Owens came under fire after publicly discussing Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and questioning narratives surrounding the future leadership of Turning Point USA following Charlie's death.
Hunter Biden's Personal Conspiracy
Hunter also addressed another conspiracy theory that hit closer to home – the controversy over a bag of cocaine found inside the White House in 2023. The former first son has admitted to a lifetime struggle with drugs, but when the far-right commentator asked him bluntly if the famed bag was his, he bluntly replied, "No."
He went on to speculate that a visitor or low-level staffer may have brought the drugs in a small baggie over the long weekend before the Fourth of July holiday.
"People have to understand, where that cocaine was found – that is where visitors come in," Hunter said. "They come over from the old executive office building, staff, to go to the Oval [Office] or go to the chief of staff office or to the offices in the West Wing."
He continued to explain and emphasize the drug bag "was found in a cubby, right outside of the Situation Room – and it's like, no possibility, not even remotely, beyond the fact that I wasn't even there."