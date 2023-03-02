Bryan Kohberger's Past As 'Withdrawn' Fish Cutter Exposed, Ex-Coworker Claims Accused Quadruple Murderer Never 'Warmed Up'

Unsealed court documents revealed that Kohberger had an interest in criminal acts and was studying at nearby Washington State University as a criminology Ph.D. student at the time of the quadruple homicide.

Years before Kohberger was fired from a job at WSU after he was accused of having a "sexist attitude towards females," the former Ph.D. candidate worked as a "fish cutter" in Pennsylvania.

