Bryan Kohberger's Past As 'Withdrawn' Fish Cutter Exposed, Ex-Coworker Claims Accused Quadruple Murderer Never 'Warmed Up'
Several years before he was accused of the brutal fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, worked as a "fish cutter" in his home state of Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kohberger, 28, stands accused of killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.
Since Kohberger's arrest, disturbing details of the suspect's work history, online persona, and his proximity to the slain students have come to light.
Unsealed court documents revealed that Kohberger had an interest in criminal acts and was studying at nearby Washington State University as a criminology Ph.D. student at the time of the quadruple homicide.
Years before Kohberger was fired from a job at WSU after he was accused of having a "sexist attitude towards females," the former Ph.D. candidate worked as a "fish cutter" in Pennsylvania.
According to People, Kohberger was described as "withdrawn" by his former employer.
Charles Conklin, owner of Big Brown Fish and Pay Lakes, recalled the murder suspect's time as a seasonal employee in 2011, when he was a high school student.
Kohberger trained under Conklin for four months, during which he was taught how to cut and filet fish using various knife techniques.
Conklin also admitted that the former seasonal employee was forbidden from interacting with customers.
The business owner credited Kohberger's demeanor as to why he was prohibited from having a customer-facing role at the company.
"He never warmed up and got friendly," Conklin said of Kohberger. "Most kids that work here, we consider like family."
Conklin added that Kohberger was "withdrawn and didn't show improvement."
Eleven years after he worked as a "fish cutter," evidence was collected at the gruesome crime scene — and Kohberger's nearby apartment — that investigators claimed connected Kohberger to the fatal stabbings.
Investigations claimed that DNA collected from a knife sheath found at the Moscow home was traced to Kohberger.
Authorities alleged that Kohberger stalked his victims by following their social media accounts and even sent them direct messages on Instagram that went unanswered.
Kohberger was also believed to have visited the vegan restaurant where two of the students worked.
Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary and has yet to enter a plea for the charges.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court with his controversial lawyer on June 26.