The Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Relationship Timeline From friends to family with lots of ups and downs in between!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be the most famous couple on the planet between his success the rapper has found with the empire he’s created around him combined with Kardashian’s popularity as a reality TV star and converting that into becoming an equally successful businesswoman. From the couple’s first encounter in 2004 to becoming a dysfunctional power couple raising four kids, the Kimye relationship is like something out of a fairy tale or a storybook. Most of the time.

Granted, West and Kardashian have been through a lot in their many years together, their equally over-the-top lifestyles sometimes clashing in a whirlwind of cancelled tours and rumors of cheating. Yes, sometimes it might be hard keeping up with the growing Kardashian West clan, especially considering Kanye’s characteristically eccentric behavior.

