December 10, 2019 @ 19:55PM
Kimye in krisis!

Kim Kardashian is “not happy” with hubby Kanye West’s crazy behavior, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“They have a really strange marriage and she is not happy,” an insider dished to Radar about the first couple of reality TV.

“She is stressed dealing with his mood swings and manic episodes.”

According to the source, Kim, 39, is growing increasingly frustrated with Kanye

“Kanye is going through a really tough time right now. It is really hard for Kim to deal with,” the source said about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The mom-of-four shared her misery with friends but has kept her marriage troubles out of the public eye.

“What you see on Instagram and [what you see on] the show is not real,” the source insisted to Radar.

The 42-year-old rapper dropped his latest album, Jesus Is King, on October 27, and has been performing “operas” in Los Angeles and Miami.

Sources previously told Radar that Kim hired a team of therapists on call 24/7 for when her troubled husband went on tour.

“Kanye will be watched, even if he doesn’t know about it,” the source said.

“He says he’s fine and doesn’t need help but Kim’s nervous so she’s making sure he’s under a watchful eye – or 5,” the source said about the SKIMS owner’s plans to monitor her husband.

They’ll report to her and if there’s any warning signs she’ll essentially send them in.”

It appeared that Kim wasn’t completely upfront with her husband about his new tracking system, but the reality superstar doesn’t want to take any chances.

“Kanye would be fuming if Kim told him what she’s done but she couldn’t care less,” the insider admitted. “She doesn’t want him losing his mind and she’ll do anything she can to ensure it doesn’t happen.”

