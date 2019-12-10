Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stephanie Shepherd Slams Fan’s Diss About ‘Awkward’ Reunion With Kim Kardashian 'KUWTK' star parted ways with her famous assistant two years ago.

Stephanie Shepherd is not here for the rumors about her feud with ex-boss Kim Kardashian.

This week, the former assistant shut down a fan’s comment about her recent reunion with Kim, 39.

“I am here with my best friend Steph Shep. We are reunited guys to watch a movie with the Poosh team,” Kim said in an Instagram Story video on Monday, December 10, when the stars met up at Poosh’s holiday bash.

One of Kim’s fan accounts, @kimkardashiansnap, shared the clip, writing in the caption, “Kim and Steph Shep reunited at Poosh Holiday Party!”

“It was really awkward,” commented a user, referencing the stars’ alleged feud.

Seeing the remark, Stephanie fired back. “OMG SO AWKWARD. LETS PASS MORE JUDGEMENT ON PEOPLE AND RELATIONSHIPS YOU KNOW NOTHING ABOUT. TELL ME MORE!” she wrote.

RadarOnline.com readers know Kim and Stephanie parted ways in 2017, after four years of working together. At the time, source said the KKW Beauty mogul decided to let her assistant go because “when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work.”

“She’s still friendly with the other sisters but she and Kim aren’t really speaking,” the insider told PEOPLE of Stephanie, who is best friends with Kourtney Kardashian.

While Kourtney, 40, and Stephanie’s close relationship once caused a conflict between Kourtney and Kim on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the dust eventually settled, and both Kim and Stephanie have denied there is any bad blood between them.

“You guys, we’ve never had a feud,” Kim told fans on her website in 2018, adding that she respected Shepherd’s decision “to go in a different direction.”

“I’m so happy she wants to go off and do other things,” she explained.