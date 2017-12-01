Kim K’s Ex-Assistant Stephanie Shepherd Claims She’s Letting Go Of ‘Bad Friend’ After Firing

Did Kim Kardashian’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd just bash her former employer in a fiery social media post?

This Wednesday, the former Kardashian employee shared a cryptic message via Instagram, saying: “Self care isn’t always Lush bath bombs & $20 face masks. Sometimes, it’s going to bed @ 8PM or letting go of a bad friend. It’s forgiving yourself for not meeting your impossible standards & understanding you are worth it. Self care isn’t always a luxury but a mean[s] for survival,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Fans began freaking out over her mysterious comments, believing them to be aimed at the KKW Beauty mogul!

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kim, 37, decided to fire her longtime assistant early this November.

The reality star hired Stephanie in 2013 to be her personal helper, yet the brunette beauty quickly rose to the position of COO in the Kardashian and West brands.

A source told PEOPLE that Stephanie “was a good assistant,” but when she wanted to “transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work.”

“Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways,” the insider added.

As fans know, Stephanie was known for a lot more than being Kim’s executive assistant. The model also became very close friends with Kourtney Kardashian! They often appeared on each other’s social media channels, even calling one another adoring names such as “wifey” and “bae.” Kim was not a fan of their closeness, and even confronted her older sister about it during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians! “I just think it’s weird,” Kim said at the time.

Steph’s relationship with Kim was, of course, much different. A snitch told Radar that Stephanie was “tired of being treated like she was beneath” the beauty mogul and became enraged when she refused to give her a raise.

PEOPLE’s source claimed that after her firing, Steph remains close to Kourtney, 38, and the rest of the family, but “she and Kim aren’t really speaking.”

Do you think Stephanie Shepherd meant to bash Kim Kardashian in her latest Instagram post? Sound off in the comments below.

