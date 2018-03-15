Stephanie Shepherd Lands Major Modeling Gig After Kardashian Firing

Kim Kardashian’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, is killing the game after her brutal firing. Just five months after she was let go by the KKW Beauty mogul, the gorgeous brunette has become her own influencer, and recently landed a major modeling gig!

Shepherd in now the new face of boho jewelry line 8 Other Reasons, RadarOnline.com has learned. Stunning photos show her starring in the trendy labels’ latest “Woman” campaign, which is meant to represent “strong, independent women everywhere.”

While Shepherd constantly showed off her flawless body on social media when she was Kim Kardashian’s right-hand woman, this is her first high-profile modeling job — as of yet.

Even though Shepherd has made it seem like there are no hard feelings between her and Kardashian, 37, after her firing, sources told Radar that the two women are no longer speaking, despite the beauty’s close relationship with Kourtney and Kris Jenner.

Do you think Kim Kardashian will be happy about Stephanie Shepherd’s new modelling career? Sound off in the comments below.

