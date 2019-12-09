Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kanye West Wears Head-To-Toe Silver For Surprise Opera Performance In Miami Rapper debuts new production, ‘Mary,’ with help of Sunday Service choir.

Kanye West went out all for his performance of Mary, the opera he debuted this weekend at Miami’s Art Basel.

As new photos show, the rapper brought along his Sunday Service crew to back him up during the production. While on stage, he and his cast members were dressed in head-to-toe silver. Their outfits included billowing silver robes, silver shoes and silver body paint. Some even wore silver headgear and silver glasses.

The opera took place on Sunday, December 8, on the last day of the famous art show. While West, 42, was evidently the star, the play was directed by Vanessa Beecroft, who previously directed Nebuchadnezzar, and was held at the Miami Marine Stadium. The venue, which floats on water, allegedly had a special significance to the rapper, given water’s biblical significance. RadarOnline.com readers know that in his latest album, Jesus Is King, one of West’s songs is titled “Water.”

“Clean us like the rain in spring/ Take the chlorine out our conversation/ Let Your light reflect on me/ I promise I’m not hiding anything/ It’s water/ We are water/ Pure as water/ Like a newborn daughter,” read the lyrics.

As sources noted, West’s opera was comprised of twelve scenes. Fans who witnessed the surprise production tweeted about the event, sharing photos of the musician and his choir in their silver costumes.

West didn’t say much about the performance, only tweeting an announcement hours before the show.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, also failed to explain the surprise opera performance. Instead of sharing her usual string of photos and videos on social media, the KKW Beauty mogul shared snaps from son Saint West’s dinosaur-themed birthday party, and promo clips from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. https://radaronline.com/photos/inside-saint-wests-dinosaur-themed-birthday-party/