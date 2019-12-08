Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian Throws Son Saint West A Lavish Dinosaur-Themed Party See the photos of the boy turning 4 in style!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s oldest son Saint West turned 4 on Thursday, Dec. 5, and like the child of any A-lister, he had a big birthday bash to celebrate!

The toddler partied with friends and family at the dinosaur-themed event. Khloe Kardashiancaptured as her daughter True as she jumped in a bouncy house, while Kim snapped group photos of all her children playing.

The birthday boy even wore a dinosaur mask to go with the party’s theme.

Guests had the opportunity to walk through the “dinosaur cave” to get “Raptor Juice.” There was also a dinosaur ball pit, “Jurassic Jewelry” and Dino Domes craft stations, a large dig site for fossil hunting. Party treats were adorned with little dinosaur claws or eggs and there was a candy colored birthday cake!

On the day of Saint’s actual birthday, Kim took to social media with a touching message to him.

“I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint!” she wrote.

“You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown!”

“Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty,” Kim added. “(When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS).”

As readers know, the Kardashians are known for their extravagant birthday celebrations.

In July, Kylie Jenner threw Khloe apink-themed bash for her 35th birthday, which was complete with snacks, pool decorations, Khloe straws and a mechanical bull. A month later, she traveled to Italy to celebrate her 22nd year.

Now, the birthday celebrations have extended to the clan’s children.

Amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Khloe managed to throw a lavish fairytale themed party for True, which included butterfly arrangements, colorful balloons, cloud adornments and vibrant paper umbrellas.

Chicago celebrated her first birthday channeling Alice in Wonderland.

On one occasion, Kourtney and Kim paired up to throw a joint birthday party for their daughters North West and Penelope Disick, but fought about the kinds of treats they should have for their Candy Land-themed bash.

Check out the gallery for behind the scenes photos of Saint’s birthday party.