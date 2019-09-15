Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kim Says She 'Got In Trouble' With Kanye For Letting Daughter North Wear Makeup

Kim Says She 'Got In Trouble' With Kanye For Letting Daughter North Wear Makeup

Kim Says She 'Got In Trouble' With Kanye For Letting Daughter North Wear Makeup Daddy West bans their girl, 6, from wearing eyeshadow and lipstick!

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she “got in trouble” with husband Kanye West for allowing their oldest daughter North, 6, to wear makeup.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, told E! that Kanye, who has been running his own regular Sunday Christian church service, has banned the habit.

“She loves makeup but her dad won’t let her wear it,” Kim said about North during her KKW x WINNIE makeup collaboration dinner in New York City on Thursday, September 12.

“I think he had it, he changed all the rules. I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. [My sister] Kylie would give her all of these lip kits, so I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it’s now no more makeup.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, mother of four Kim has frequently shown her oldest little one dressing up and playing around with makeup.

“What are you doing with my Mario palette? Turn around,” Kim said in a clip that recently showed North putting eyeshadow on her face.

Last year, haters “mommy shamed” Kim after North, then 5, wore red lipstick and heels for Christmas!

Back then, Kim posted a series of photos of the whole family from their family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

“Now they got the child wearing red lipstick?!” one follower asked about North’s bold look. “When did that become ok for young children?”

A second user fumed, “Kids need to be kids… That photo is cute without North in that red lipstick.”

A third person wrote, “North is just a kid. Makeup is not for her. What’s the point of growing up fast?”

In November, Kim had posted a photo of her daughter wearing bright lip color from her KKW Blossom collection.

“Thanks for being the best model for me,” the reality star told her girl.

Kim explained to her haters about the lipstick, “Relax, it’s coming off in a few mins. I just needed a bribe to get out of the door… you feel me?!?!?!”

But Kim also raised eyebrows by allowing her daughter to wear massive hoop earrings.

“Wow!!! Sad!!! That little girl will never be a little girl,” wrote a critic at the time.

“Then they wonder why their little girl is 6 but growing up fast like 15 yr old. Gods name take off those hoops,” another person snarked.

“Let her be a kid. Take those earrings off her,” another follower told Kim.

Apparently Kanye agrees—at least about the makeup part!

In Kim’s new interview, however, she said North is still “absolutely” allowed to “weigh-in” on her mom’s fashion choices.

The little girl appeared on her first magazine cover for WWD in February.

North also walked the runway for the kids’ clothes brand L.O.L. in September 2018.