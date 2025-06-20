EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Facing War With Nicola Peltz AND 'Duchess of Drama' Meghan Markle — As Brooklyn Feud Goes 'Nuclear'

The dramatic new turn has seen Peltz’s alliance with Markle, 43, grow after the pair hit it off at a private dinner in Montecito, California, hosted by Paramount Pictures boss Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy.

They have since formed what insiders describe as a "tight bond" over shared frustrations with Victoria.

A source close to the situation said the pair have "teamed up" over feeling snubbed or ignored by Victoria."

One insider said: "Meghan has become a real support for Nicola. They’ve been in frequent contact, and naturally, Victoria is part of the conversation. Meghan believes the Beckhams have treated her unfairly, and Nicola understands that – she’s felt like she’s had to fight for recognition from the beginning."

Tensions have intensified after Brooklyn and Peltz failed to attend David Beckham's high-profile 50th birthday celebration last month – a snub which sent shockwaves through the family.

Romeo Beckham, 22, and Cruz Beckham, 20, have publicly shown support for their parents, while their 13-year-old sister Harper has remained shielded from the fallout.

The origins of the feud are believed to trace back to Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding, where Peltz chose not to wear one of Victoria’s designs, opting for Valentino instead.