EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Facing War With Nicola Peltz AND 'Duchess of Drama' Meghan Markle — As Brooklyn Feud Goes 'Nuclear'
Victoria Beckham has told friends: "I'm not going to back down" after being left "blindsided" by the budding friendship between Nicola Peltz and Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old fashion designer is said to be deeply hurt by the growing closeness between her daughter-in-law and the Duchess of Sussex.
It's the latest twist in the sensational rift between the Beckham family and Brooklyn Beckham, 26 – and his wife Peltz, 30.
New Twist
The dramatic new turn has seen Peltz’s alliance with Markle, 43, grow after the pair hit it off at a private dinner in Montecito, California, hosted by Paramount Pictures boss Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy.
They have since formed what insiders describe as a "tight bond" over shared frustrations with Victoria.
A source close to the situation said the pair have "teamed up" over feeling snubbed or ignored by Victoria."
One insider said: "Meghan has become a real support for Nicola. They’ve been in frequent contact, and naturally, Victoria is part of the conversation. Meghan believes the Beckhams have treated her unfairly, and Nicola understands that – she’s felt like she’s had to fight for recognition from the beginning."
Tensions have intensified after Brooklyn and Peltz failed to attend David Beckham's high-profile 50th birthday celebration last month – a snub which sent shockwaves through the family.
Romeo Beckham, 22, and Cruz Beckham, 20, have publicly shown support for their parents, while their 13-year-old sister Harper has remained shielded from the fallout.
The origins of the feud are believed to trace back to Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding, where Peltz chose not to wear one of Victoria’s designs, opting for Valentino instead.
Meddling Markle
According to sources, emotions boiled over after Victoria allegedly "hijacked" Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance with an impromptu speech and appearance on the dancefloor.
A family friend said Nicola felt "robbed" of her big moment – and it's something that’s stayed with her ever since.
The feud has reportedly reached a new level after Brooklyn and Peltz enlisted UK lawyer Jenny Afia – best known for representing Markle in a recent case against The Mail on Sunday newspaper – to help with their public image.
It's a move that has not gone unnoticed by Victoria and David, who previously distanced themselves from the Sussexes after rumors Meghan had accused Victoria of leaking stories to the press.
According to a source close to the family, Victoria views the situation as a "calculated move."
They said: "First came the birthday snub, now there’s the growing connection with Meghan and hiring the same lawyer. It feels, to her, like things are being deliberately ramped up."
Epic Fall-Out
Meanwhile, Victoria has focused on business ventures and filming her upcoming Netflix documentary, in which she is rumored to address the family rift.
She also recently traveled to New York to promote her fashion line, while David was honored in Time’s list of 100 most influential figures in philanthropy and is reportedly in line for a knighthood.
Adding fuel to the fire, Markle has hinted at launching her own fashion brand under her lifestyle company As Ever.
"The category of fashion is something I'll explore at a later date, because I think that's an interesting space for me," she said in a recent interview.
An insider said: "Meghan is focused on making her mark in fashion. She understands it’s a crowded space, particularly with Victoria already well-established, but she has no intention of stepping aside."
A source close to Victoria said: "She’s completely confident in her identity. Meghan and Nicola can plot all they want, but Victoria stays focused on her family and her brand.
"She understands her value, yet it’s painful for her to see Nicola gathering so many celebrity allies in their conflict."