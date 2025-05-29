EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Nightmarish Reason Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Three Daughters Walked Out During 'Freak-Off' Testimony at His Horror-Show Trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ daughters were visibly shaken as harrowing testimony unfolded in a New York courtroom this week, forcing them to walk out twice – and RadarOnline.com has the real story of why they fled.

Embattled music mogul Combs, 55, faces a string of explosive allegations, including sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution offenses – but has pleaded not guilty and denies all charges.

The courtroom scenes have been described as some of the most disturbing yet in the unfolding trial.

But while Combs' entire adult family – including sons Justin, 30, Christian 'King', 26, Quincy, 33, and daughters Chance, 19, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 18 – turned up to support him, insiders tell us the girls were left "deeply distressed" by the graphic testimony from witnesses and fled the court as they have been "having nightmares involving their dad and the allegations."