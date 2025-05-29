EXCLUSIVE: The Secret Nightmarish Reason Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Three Daughters Walked Out During 'Freak-Off' Testimony at His Horror-Show Trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ daughters were visibly shaken as harrowing testimony unfolded in a New York courtroom this week, forcing them to walk out twice – and RadarOnline.com has the real story of why they fled.
Embattled music mogul Combs, 55, faces a string of explosive allegations, including sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution offenses – but has pleaded not guilty and denies all charges.
The courtroom scenes have been described as some of the most disturbing yet in the unfolding trial.
But while Combs' entire adult family – including sons Justin, 30, Christian 'King', 26, Quincy, 33, and daughters Chance, 19, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, 18 – turned up to support him, insiders tell us the girls were left "deeply distressed" by the graphic testimony from witnesses and fled the court as they have been "having nightmares involving their dad and the allegations."
Fraught Family
"They looked like they were trying to keep it together, but they couldn’t," a courtroom source said. "The moment it got graphic, they got up and left quickly. They didn’t want to hear any more."
Our source said: "These girls have been having actual nightmares about their dad and the scenarios being laid out in court and think leaving when it gets graphic will stop their horrific recurring dreams.
"This trial is literally a nightmare for them!"
One of the most explosive testimonies so far in Combs' trial has come from Daniel Phillip, a male escort hired multiple times by Combs.
Phillip detailed an encounter where Combs allegedly watched him have sex with then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, now 37.
"We ended up having sex, rubbed baby oil on each other for a couple minutes," Phillip told the jury.
He added Combs was "sitting in a corner masturbating" during the incident, which allegedly occurred in 2012 or 2013.
Literal Nightmare
According to sources close to the family, the daughters were present during this testimony but abruptly left the room when the details became too graphic.
"It was completely overwhelming for them," an onlooker said. "They're still young and these are horrific things being said about their father."
Later in court, Comb's ex Cassie Ventura testified, revealing the degrading and controlling behavior she says she endured during her 11-year relationship with the rapper, which began when she was 19 and he was 37.
She said she was forced to participate in what Combs infamously dubbed 'Freak offs' – group sex scenarios involving escorts and strangers.
"I wanted to make him happy," she told the jury. "I didn't know what 'No' could turn into. Make the wrong face, and the next thing I knew, I would get hit in the face."
The courtroom grew even more tense when previously unseen CCTV footage was played, showing Combs violently assaulting Ventura outside a hotel room in 2016.
While the rest of the courtroom looked on in silence, Combs' daughters reportedly kept their heads bowed throughout.
"They were clearly shaken but stayed seated during the video," a court reporter said. "They looked like they were doing everything they could not to fall apart."
Horrific Testimony
EXCLUSIVE: The 'Sneaky, Scientology-Linked' Reason Tom Cruise Has Reached Out to His Estranged Ex Nicole Kidman Amid Rumors He's About to Propose to Ana de Armas
Despite the trial's intensity, Combs' family continues to present a united front.
In a statement issued last fall, his older children wrote: "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail… WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
The disgraced rapper's mother Janice Combs, 84, has also defended him, saying in October: "To bear witness to what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words."
Still, insiders say the recent graphic testimony took a major emotional toll on the women in his family.
"They've tried to stay strong," a source said – adding: "But it's impossible to sit through that kind of testimony and not be affected. The trial's only just begun and they're already exhausted."
The trial continues and Combs denies all allegations.