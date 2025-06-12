EXCLUSIVE: All the Signs Sparking Rumors Taylor Swift Is Pregnant and 'Covering Up Baby Bump' — 'It's the Perfect Time For Her to Become a Mom'

Swift, whose high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, also 35, has captivated fans since the pair went public last September, has made notable changes in her lifestyle and fashion choices – leading close friends to suspect that the singer could be preparing for motherhood.

"Talk has been growing for months Taylor is expecting, and her fashion choices have sent the rumors into overdrive," our insider added.

Known for her sleek, body-hugging looks and trademark red lipstick, Swift has recently adopted looser silhouettes and a more low-key presence.

"It's just not her typical wardrobe," our source said. "Everyone around her has noticed the change and is asking if she us using flowing dresses and other items to cover up her growing babby bump."

In addition to fashion clues, Swift is also said to have cut alcohol from her routine, telling friends it’s in solidarity with Kelce’s training regimen ahead of the upcoming football season.

But the decision has raised eyebrows among those in her inner circle.