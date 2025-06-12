Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: All the Signs Sparking Rumors Taylor Swift Is Pregnant and 'Covering Up Baby Bump' — 'It's the Perfect Time For Her to Become a Mom'

taylor swift blake lively justin baldoni drama
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is at the center of fresh pregnancy rumors.

June 12 2025, Published 8:46 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift is sparking fresh whispers of motherhood after stepping out in New York last week wearing a flowing black mini dress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old pop icon, who was dining with friend Selena Gomez, sent fans into a frenzy with one onlooker saying: "I would have to guess she’s expecting."

Fan Obsession

taylor swift super bowl booing humiliation pr disasters pop phenomenon grammys blake lively war
Source: MEGA

Swift's every move is pored over by her followers.

Swift, whose high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, also 35, has captivated fans since the pair went public last September, has made notable changes in her lifestyle and fashion choices – leading close friends to suspect that the singer could be preparing for motherhood.

"Talk has been growing for months Taylor is expecting, and her fashion choices have sent the rumors into overdrive," our insider added.

Known for her sleek, body-hugging looks and trademark red lipstick, Swift has recently adopted looser silhouettes and a more low-key presence.

"It's just not her typical wardrobe," our source said. "Everyone around her has noticed the change and is asking if she us using flowing dresses and other items to cover up her growing babby bump."

In addition to fashion clues, Swift is also said to have cut alcohol from her routine, telling friends it’s in solidarity with Kelce’s training regimen ahead of the upcoming football season.

But the decision has raised eyebrows among those in her inner circle.

Widespread Speculation

travis kelce taylor swift bonding baby
Source: MEGA

Gossip has reached fever pitch Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are about to be parents.

Another source told us: "Taylor looks as glowing as an expectant mother – and it's beyond the look she had when she first got together with Travis. All the signs are there she's pregnant."

Swift has also recently entered a new phase of personal and professional freedom, and one source said it is now the "perfect" time for her to become a mom.

On June 1, she revealed she had finally reclaimed the rights to her master recordings, following a bitter dispute with her former manager Scooter Braun.

The businessman acquired Big Machine, Swift’s former label, in 2019 – gaining control of her first six albums.

After years of re-recordings and legal maneuvering, Swift triumphantly announced in the wake of her deal: "All the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me… I've been bursting into tears of joy."

With her Eras tour wrapped last December – 149 shows over 21 months – Swift has also been noticeably absent from the public eye, a huge contrast to her usual hyper-visible presence.

taylor swift dragged blake lively harassment case just baldoni cast involvement film
Source: MEGA

Swift is fiercely protective of her privacy, so won't be announcing any big news until she thinks it's the perfect time, sources say.

Fans have taken note, speculating online about what could be keeping the singer quiet.

"Taylor hasn't been this low-key in a long time," a pal added. "It feels like she is getting ready to make a big announcement."

That "something" could simply be more quality time with Kelce, as insiders say their bond is getting stronger.

Our insider added: "Usually, Taylor's super outgoing – always planning small gatherings or dining out with friends.

"But recently, she’s been keeping things quiet and close-knit and has ditched the big nights out. There's this serene, content vibe about her, like she's wrapped up in a love bubble with Travis."

Baby Dreams

pals telling taylor swift split travis kelce despite engagement rumors pp
Source: MEGA

Swift hasn't been shy in the past about saying she wants to start a family.

In one interview, she said: "I want a bunch of kids running around, minimum four. I love the idea of pouring everything into another person when you become a parent."

Kelce, too, is said to be ready.

"Everyone knows Taylor's always dreamed of having a family, and she and Travis are head over heels for each other," our source said – adding: "She's constantly saying how great of a dad he'll be. He's definitely prepared to take that next step."

