Billionaire Selena Gomez’s Mom Mandy Teefey Took Out Home Loan to Help Pay Employees at Singer's Mental Health Startup After Facing Funding Struggles

Teefey, 49, serves as the CEO of Wondermind, the mental health startup she co-founded with Gomez, 32, and Daniella Pierson in 2022.

Selena Gomez has sparked backlash after her mom Mandy Teefey claimed she took out a loan against her home to pay employees of her daughter's mental health startup despite the singer being worth billions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Teefey reportedly took out a home loan in order to pay Wondermind employees.

Wondermind employees were said to have worked without compensation for multiple pay periods. Teefey's loan reportedly covered at least one of two missed checks, though freelancers and vendors were still waiting to be paid "hundreds of thousands" of dollars for their work.

The loan was said to not cover costs owed to vendors and freelancers.

Three years after Wondermind launched, Forbes reported Teefey was forced to take out a home loan in order to pay the startup's 15 employees in March.

In addition to freelancers, an anonymous source claimed the mental health startup owed $60,000 to a PR firm.

Wondermind told the outlet they have since "rectified" the issue and the remaining payments will be made on Monday, May 12.

The same month Wondermind couldn't afford to pay its employees, Teefey notified staff via email that employee benefits would be slashed.

Her email read: "We apologize for the email on a wellness day. As you are aware, we have been working tirelessly to secure our next round of funding."

Teefey's email went on to inform employees that as a result, they would have to enroll in COBRA coverage, which allows workers who have been laid off or reduced hours to temporarily continue their health insurance coverage.