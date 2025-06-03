EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the Real Reason Travis Kelce is Refusing to Propose to Taylor Swift Despite Engagement Rumors Swirling Around Couple

A source close to the couple said Kelce is overwhelmed by the magnitude of pulling off a proposal worthy of Swift's stature and public expectations.

"Travis wants this to be perfect, like something from a Nicholas Sparks movie," the source said. "He knows Taylor's experienced some iconic moments in her life, and he's determined to create something even more unforgettable.

"But the pressure is real – not just from Taylor, but from her fans and the media. Everyone's watching, everyone's speculating. It's enough to make anyone freeze."

Despite speculation over the couple's status – they haven't been publicly seen together since mid-March – insiders insist the romance is still intact.

Swift was previously seen cheering Kelce on during the NFL season, even attending the Super Bowl, while Kelce appeared on stage during her London tour date. But their recent absence from the public eye has sparked concern.

"They've had conflicting schedules, and Travis had that guys' trip to Vegas without her, which raised some eyebrows," another source shared.

"But he's already working on the ring. He's been meeting with a private jeweler to design something custom and has even looped in some of Taylor's closest friends for input. It's happening – just not yet."