EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the Real Reason Travis Kelce is Refusing to Propose to Taylor Swift Despite Engagement Rumors Swirling Around Couple

Travis Kelce is winding up Taylor Swift by not proposing now.

June 3 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

June 3 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift has admitted she's starting to feel "nervous" about whether Travis Kelce will ever ask her to marry him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old pop icon, who is currently on a break following the end of her record-smashing Eras Tour, has been dating Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce, also 35, since October 2023.

But despite a whirlwind romance that has captivated fans worldwide, the couple are still not engaged — and insiders tell us there's more to it than just timing.

Delayed Proposal

Swift is gagging tor Kelce to get down on one knee, sources say.

A source close to the couple said Kelce is overwhelmed by the magnitude of pulling off a proposal worthy of Swift's stature and public expectations.

"Travis wants this to be perfect, like something from a Nicholas Sparks movie," the source said. "He knows Taylor's experienced some iconic moments in her life, and he's determined to create something even more unforgettable.

"But the pressure is real – not just from Taylor, but from her fans and the media. Everyone's watching, everyone's speculating. It's enough to make anyone freeze."

Despite speculation over the couple's status – they haven't been publicly seen together since mid-March – insiders insist the romance is still intact.

Swift was previously seen cheering Kelce on during the NFL season, even attending the Super Bowl, while Kelce appeared on stage during her London tour date. But their recent absence from the public eye has sparked concern.

"They've had conflicting schedules, and Travis had that guys' trip to Vegas without her, which raised some eyebrows," another source shared.

"But he's already working on the ring. He's been meeting with a private jeweler to design something custom and has even looped in some of Taylor's closest friends for input. It's happening – just not yet."

Long Wait

Swift is said to be running out of patience with Kelce when it comes to waiting for him to propose.

While fans continue to hold their breath, many believe Kelce is targeting a summer proposal, before the NFL kicks off its next season in September. That timing would also coincide with Swift's continued hiatus from the limelight, giving them space to savor the moment.

"People think he'll pop the question before training starts," the source added. "Taylor would love to be engaged by the time football's back, but she's not pushing him. Still, it's hard not to feel a little anxious when it keeps dragging on."

Insiders suggest Kelce's hesitation isn't just about the pressure to get the proposal "right" – it's also about timing it around a difficult chapter in Swift's life.

The singer has been pulled into a high-profile legal battle involving her close friend Blake Lively.

Lively, 37, is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, 41, over allegations of sexual harassment – accusations he strongly denies and has countered with a $400million defamation suit. Swift, subpoenaed by Baldoni's legal team, may be forced to hand over private messages between her and Lively.

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The athlete wants to make his request for marriage perfect.

"The legal situation with Blake has really shaken her," a friend of Swift's said. "She's doing her best to stay under the radar. Travis knows that and wants to wait until the vibe is lighter. He wants their engagement to be a joyful announcement, not something shadowed by court drama."

And while Kelce's brother Jason and his teammates have reportedly been 'placing bets' on when the proposal will happen, the couple are trying to tune out the noise.

"Jason's always teasing Travis about it, but everyone else has backed off," the insider added. "They've learned not to nag – especially since Travis is the kind of guy who digs in his heels when he feels pressured."

For now, Swift remains hopeful, but, according to those around her, she's increasingly aware that the clock is ticking.

"She trusts him," the friend said – before warning: "But she's definitely starting to wonder how long this will go on."

