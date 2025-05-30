EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Kim Kardashian's $12Million-a-Year 'Presidential' Security Set-Up in Wake of Harrowing 'Grandpa Gang' Gunpoint Jewelry Heist

Kardashian's Paris visit marked a pivotal moment for the reality TV veteran, who faced the men convicted of binding, gagging, and robbing her at gunpoint in a luxury hotel room in the French capital during Fashion Week in 2016.

Eight of the 10 who faced trial – members of the so-called 'Grandpa Gang' due to some of their ages – were found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Insiders have now told us Kardashian's entire approach to personal safety has been overhauled in the years since her terrifying night being targeted by the heist thugs.

"Kim doesn’t go anywhere without her full team now," said a longtime family friend of the star. "We're talking former intelligence guys, ex-military – it's like a presidential-level detail."

In 2016, Kardashian's lone bodyguard Pascal Duvier was reportedly guarding her sisters Kourtney and Kendall at a nightclub when masked men entered the Hôtel de Pourtalès and tied up the reality star, making off with nearly $10million in jewelry.

"She was completely exposed," said a former security consultant who now advises A-list clientele. "No real plan, no backup, no secured perimeter – she was a sitting duck."

These days, that set-up is ancient history.