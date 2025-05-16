EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady a 'Sitting Duck' for Kim Kardashian-Style Jewel Heist After He Flaunts $1M Watch Online... Again
Tom Brady apparently isn't too concerned about becoming the next Kim Kardashian, after the reality star admitted at her Paris jewelry theft trial she thought she was "going to die," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite the risks, the former football legend continues to flaunt his pricey watch collection – recently flashing one that cost over a million dollars.
Brady has long been known for his luxury watch collection, and often dons priceless timepieces from the likes of TAG Heuer, IWC, Rolex and plenty of others.
On Tuesday, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares a snap of his newest acquisition – a black and gold Patek Philippe Geneve watch that sells for a reported $1,007,864.
The GOAT branded it like it was a Casio, dangling it as he picked up a rental car.
This, as fellow high-profile celebs are covering up in light of Kardashian's harrowing 2016 robbery at gunpoint.
Focus on Safety
Five masked men posing as police officers took an estimated $6million in jewelry from Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week. In the aftermath, fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld warned tricked-out celebs to consider their visibility.
"We have to see in what time we live," Lagerfeld advised. "You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it."
Kardashian's brazen theft certainly forced her peers to rethink their own choices.
Sister Kendall Jenner upped her personal protection, while downplaying her own bling, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris that same year.
Model Gigi Hadid increased her private security detail in the months after the heist as well. She was spotted at Paris fashion shows flanked by multiple guards.
And publicists and managers began advising clients to delay posts, remove location tags, and think twice before flashing luxury online.
Big Game Bling
Brady, however, has done the opposite, taunting would-be baddies by continuing to boast about his watches. The Super Bowl winner has transitioned to the broadcast booth, where he was part of the Fox Sports team airing the big game, which is regularly the most watched show or event of any kind each year.
This year, Brady's first time broadcasting the game, he showed off a blinding 49-carat yellow sapphire Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon watch, with a value of $740,000.
And now, he has gotten his son Benjamin hooked on his hobby as well, after gifting the boy a watch pricier than even any of his own.
The watch, which he gave the 15-year-old just before the Super Bowl, is a "Billionaire Mini Ashoka" design from Jacob & Co. One website sells a version of it for $3million.
A Family Affair
Brady has previously revealed his obsession with priceless watches dates back to his high school days in the late 1990s, when his parents gave him his first fancy ticker as a graduation present.
When he eventually became a pro-football player and started receiving the accompanying salary, he started seriously collecting, and famously bought a IWC GST Automatic Alarm, an IWC GST Chronograph Rattrapante, and a Panerai Luminor Marina from the Tourneau store in Manhattan after winning his first Super Bowl in 2002.
Last December, Brady auctioned off 21 of his timepieces for a whopping $4.6million.