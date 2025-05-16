EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady a 'Sitting Duck' for Kim Kardashian-Style Jewel Heist After He Flaunts $1M Watch Online... Again

Five masked men posing as police officers took an estimated $6million in jewelry from Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week. In the aftermath, fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld warned tricked-out celebs to consider their visibility.

"We have to see in what time we live," Lagerfeld advised. "You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it."

Kardashian's brazen theft certainly forced her peers to rethink their own choices.

Sister Kendall Jenner upped her personal protection, while downplaying her own bling, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris that same year.

Model Gigi Hadid increased her private security detail in the months after the heist as well. She was spotted at Paris fashion shows flanked by multiple guards.

And publicists and managers began advising clients to delay posts, remove location tags, and think twice before flashing luxury online.