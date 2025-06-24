EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking Threat Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Issued to His Ex Jennifer Lopez From Behind Bars — And How She's 'Top of His Revenge Hit-List' If He Dodges Jail
Jennifer Lopez has a target on her back courtesy of her "sex beast" ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
The singer has long-severed all contact and ties with the shamed rapper – and that’s at the root of the disgusting threats he has slapped her with as he languishes in one of America's most hellhole jails, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Line Of Fire
A source close to sex trafficking-accused Combs, 55 – banged up at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, New York, as he sits trial on federal charges including racketeering – said: "He's been saying she has been disloyal by not coming forward as a character witness for him and that she is top of his revenge hit-list if he gets out of jail.
"He's convinced she has him to thank for her entire career and that she should be showing loyalty to him.
"He is planning revenge on everyone he thinks has wronged him from his personal and professional circle."
But the insider also laughed: "Diddy seems to think he has the upper hand – that's how insane this man's ego is.
"But none of these types of threats are going to make a difference to JLo – she’s totally done with Diddy and not going to be intimidated by him or anyone else.
"He's been saying he is capable of cursing her and her career – what a joke."
Combs is being held without bail as he faces an array of charges.
The allegations, some dating back decades, include allegations of rape, abuse and harassment.
There is no suggestion Lopez had any knowledge of the alleged abuse.
She and Combs famously dated from 1999 to 2001 and remained in contact for years after.
Long Dead Romance
A source said: "Diddy and JLo had a meaningful relationship and remained in contact long after it ended.
"He really thought she’d reach out and show at least some support, even if she wasn’t willing to testify for him.
"Her backing would’ve carried real weight, especially with her influence in the industry.
"But she’s kept completely quiet, and to Diddy, that feels like the ultimate betrayal.
"Out of everyone to back away from him, she’s the one he’s most bitter about."
Combs is also said to be "out to get" all the celebs who revelled in his now-infamous parties – including Jamie Foxx and Ashton Kutcher – but who have now treated him like he has the plague.
Court proceedings have already seen weeks of graphic testimony against Combs, including allegations he forced women into sex acts at drug-fueled 'Freak-offs' – events held off the radar for years and attended by A-listers and sex workers.
In one particularly disturbing account, a woman claimed the rapper dangled her from a balcony and threatened to kill her.
Laughing It Off
EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Sparks MASSIVE New Fears By Admitting He 'Gargles' Booze Before Gigs — And 'Loves' to Drink and Throw Wild 'Dancing Girl' Parties Backstage
Even though Lopez, also 55, has not publicly commented on the case, she has faced scrutiny from her ex-husband Ojani Noa, 50, who accused her in a social media post of attending one of Combs' infamous parties.
In October, he wrote online about attending the bashes: "But my Ex-Wife (Jennifer Lopez) a.k.a (JLO) Did… Ask Her."
When Miami police raided Combs' mansion, they discovered an arsenal of weapons and drugs including cocaine, ketamine and hallucinogens, along with disassembled rifles, sex toys and thousands of bottles of baby oil, neatly arranged in cabinets like display trophies.
The grotesque inventory stunned even the most seasoned investigators, and photos of the stashes have left jurors squirming.
In past years, Lopez spoke favorably about Combs, saying in 2014 he "taught me so many things," – adding there was still "mutual respect and admiration."
But those days are long gone.
An insider said: "Everyone around her understands that mentioning him is strictly off-limits.
"She's finished staying silent just to keep her image intact.
"Diddy’s become toxic, and the entire industry is aware of it."