EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking Threat Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Issued to His Ex Jennifer Lopez From Behind Bars — And How She's 'Top of His Revenge Hit-List' If He Dodges Jail

A source close to sex trafficking-accused Combs, 55 – banged up at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, New York, as he sits trial on federal charges including racketeering – said: "He's been saying she has been disloyal by not coming forward as a character witness for him and that she is top of his revenge hit-list if he gets out of jail.

"He's convinced she has him to thank for her entire career and that she should be showing loyalty to him.

"He is planning revenge on everyone he thinks has wronged him from his personal and professional circle."

But the insider also laughed: "Diddy seems to think he has the upper hand – that's how insane this man's ego is.

"But none of these types of threats are going to make a difference to JLo – she’s totally done with Diddy and not going to be intimidated by him or anyone else.

"He's been saying he is capable of cursing her and her career – what a joke."

Combs is being held without bail as he faces an array of charges.

The allegations, some dating back decades, include allegations of rape, abuse and harassment.

There is no suggestion Lopez had any knowledge of the alleged abuse.

She and Combs famously dated from 1999 to 2001 and remained in contact for years after.