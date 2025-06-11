Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'On Mission to Nip Sagging Boobs in the Bud' With Plastic Surgery 'Perk-Up'

jennifer lopez flop boobs plastic surgery adjustment
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is battling insecurity over her boobs, sources say.

June 11 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Her sagging popularity isn’t the only thing that's got Jennifer Lopez down these days – she's also increasingly self-conscious about her droopy boobs and is obsessed with getting a "bust adjust," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her tailspin over her chest began when the Hustlers star had a major nip slip in New York City on May 19, when her plunging dress accidentally slid down and exposed part of her breast.

"She complains her breasts aren't as perky as they used to be, so clothes don't fit right anymore," our source said. "Of course, part of it was having babies. But sagging boobs at this stage in her life is something she will not tolerate."

Body Hang-Ups

jennifer lopez flop boobs plastic surgery adjustment
Source: MEGA

According to a cosmetic surgeon, a 'vampire lift' could perk up J.Lo's chest.

The 55-year-old songbird is famous for her gym-honed curves and is "frustrated" she can't pump up the volume of her chest with exercise alone, according to the insider.

"She works out religiously every day and still has the most incredible body, but this one area bothers her," they added.

The source went on: "She is a perfectionist and is convinced she needs to give her cleavage a boost, either with a small implant or a breast lift at the very least.

"She doesn’t want to look overly silicone-y and prefers a more natural look. She's had nip/tucks before, and they’ve been tastefully done, so she sees no reason why she can't fix this problem area the same way."

Baby Body

jennifer lopez flop boobs plastic surgery adjustment
Source: MEGA

The 'Hustlers' star blames motherhood for changes the gym time can't fix.

According to celebrity cosmetic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, who has not treated J.Lo, there's a way she can get a nice and natural-looking boost – without going under the knife.

"She has very well-shaped breasts, but if she's concerned about any sort of minimal drooping, the vampire breast augmentation is a great option," he said.

With that procedure, a doctor injects the patient with her own blood cells that have been processed to create platelet-rich plasma, which can make her breasts appear fuller.

"Because it uses her own blood growth factors to increase the volume in the superior part of her breasts, it gives the appearance of a natural lift," the doc told RadarOnline.com.

