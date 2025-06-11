EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'On Mission to Nip Sagging Boobs in the Bud' With Plastic Surgery 'Perk-Up'

Her sagging popularity isn’t the only thing that's got Jennifer Lopez down these days – she's also increasingly self-conscious about her droopy boobs and is obsessed with getting a "bust adjust," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her tailspin over her chest began when the Hustlers star had a major nip slip in New York City on May 19, when her plunging dress accidentally slid down and exposed part of her breast.

"She complains her breasts aren't as perky as they used to be, so clothes don't fit right anymore," our source said. "Of course, part of it was having babies. But sagging boobs at this stage in her life is something she will not tolerate."