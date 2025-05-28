EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro 'Finally Looking into Panic Room Installations' After Revealing He Constantly Fears Getting Shot by One of Donald Trump's Gun-Mad MAGA Supporters
Robert De Niro recently admitted he constantly entertained the thought he could be taken out by a rabid Donald Trump supporter – and RadarOnline.com can now reveal he's taking extreme measures to protect himself and his family.
We have already exclusively told how he' ramped up his personal security amid fears that his outspoken criticism of Trump could make him a target for violence by the former president’s most extreme supporters.
And now a source has updated us by saying: "Panic rooms are next on his list."
Locked Down
They added: "He has resisted such measures before as he doesn't like to seem like a paranoid celebrity, but the reality is he is a kidnapping, torture and assassination target now thanks to his repeated attacks on Trump.
"Some of the MAGA-backing elements are extremelty dangerous, and he knows it."
De Niro, 81, once reportedly had a furious real estate dispute with his now ex-wife Grace Hightower in 2001.
The pair were said to have disagreed about where to rent while their home was being renovated.
They explored a luxury apartment at One57, but Hightower was apparently not keen on the high elevation and was "confused" by the panic room.
But De Niro is facing "no such confusion" now they are no longer an item, our insider said.
They added: "He's gong to protect himself and his family for years to come, and if that means scaring them a bit with a panic room installation, then so be it."
A record number of New York elites are having panic rooms installed in their homes, which can cost anything from $50,000 to $1million.
They come with electrified door knobs and walls that shoot pepper spray.
Madonna, Sir Paul McCartney and Joan Rivers are among the A-listers known to have had panic rooms installed.
Known as "safe spaces" among their salespeople, security experts have said America's fractured political climate and the likes of the George Floyd murder – which ignited the Black Lives Matter protests – have sent business booming for the shelters.
Trump Attacks
Goodfellas actor De Niro recently has admitted he “always” thinks about the possibility of being harmed but refuses to stay silent. The Oscar-winner confirmed he had taken extra security precautions.
"You always think about it, of course," he said in a recent interview. "But I’m too old for all that. The man is a bully and you can’t let bullies win."
De Niro has long been a vocal critic of Trump, repeatedly attacking the former president in public appearances, speeches and interviews – and once saying he'd love to smack him in his perma-tanned face.
His latest rants against Trump come as political tensions across the US have reached fever point over Trump's immigration and tariffs plans.
De Niro has also admitted he had accepted the risk of being targeted because he believes it is vital to speak out.
"We have to stop what’s going on, it’s insane," he said. "We can’t have apathy and silence. You have to speak up and risk being harassed."
MAGA Target
EXCLUSIVE: Momager 2.0? Khloé Kardashian Sparks Wild Plastic Surgery Rumor After Sporting Oddball Look — Which Makes Her IDENTICAL to Mom Kris Jenner
But a source close to De Niro told us he has "quietly" and "massively" increased his security arrangements in recent months following "repeated threats" and "growing concern about lone-wolf Trump supporters."
The source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, added: "He's not paranoid, but he’s not naïve either. When you have someone like Trump stoking this kind of extremism, it’s only responsible to take precautions — and Robert has.
"The last thing he's going to let happen is to get whacked by a MAGA gun-nut.
"His measures include round-the-clock security, tracking devices, cameras in all his homes and even drone security. He is paying a fortune to make himself bulletproof."
De Niro’s net worth, estimated at over $400million, gives him access to high-level private protection.
But while he has always had some degree of security, the source said the measures had recently been “significantly enhanced.”
"He understands that his visibility makes him a potential target," our source added. "He's not hiding, but he's not going to be reckless either."