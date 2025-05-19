Madonna Sparks Fears by Revealing Lingering Grief Over Mom's Death Is Reason Behind Her Dramatic New Hairstyle

And explaining to her legions of fans, Madonna told it was her late mother who inspired the new look.

She wrote: "I missed my mother so I channeled her…"

Madonna was only five when her mom, also named Madonna, tragically died, aged 30, in 1963 from breast cancer after welcoming six children.

"It was just the greatest event of my life. It was like a part of my heart was ripped out," the singer recalled in the documentary Becoming Madonna.

"I was forced to grow up fast and understand my mother's death, to understand the psychological, all things that were going on. It was too much for a child, I think."