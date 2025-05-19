Your tip
Madonna Sparks Fears by Revealing Lingering Grief Over Mom's Death Is Reason Behind Her Dramatic New Hairstyle

Split photo of Madonna
Source: @madonna/instagram

Madonna paid tribute to her late mom by 'channeling' her hairstyle in new pictures posted on her Instagram Stories.

May 19 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Madonna has sparked fresh fears for her well-being after disclosing the heartbreaking reason behind her dramatic new hairstyle.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Material Girl, 66, overhauled her appearance in a new social media snap, covering her trademark blonde look with a wavy brunette wig.

Blondes Have More Fun?

Embedded Image
Source: @madonna/instagram;mega

Madonna changed her up her trademark blonde looks in favor of brown wig.

And explaining to her legions of fans, Madonna told it was her late mother who inspired the new look.

She wrote: "I missed my mother so I channeled her…"

Madonna was only five when her mom, also named Madonna, tragically died, aged 30, in 1963 from breast cancer after welcoming six children.

"It was just the greatest event of my life. It was like a part of my heart was ripped out," the singer recalled in the documentary Becoming Madonna.

"I was forced to grow up fast and understand my mother's death, to understand the psychological, all things that were going on. It was too much for a child, I think."

Pain Over Mother's Death

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Madonna revealed she was kept in the dark about her mother's terminal illness.

Last year, Madonna revealed she was kept in the dark about her mother's terminal illness.

"Nobody told me my mother was dying,' the self-made superstar wrote on Instagram.

"I just watched her disintegrate mysteriously, and then she disappeared, and there was no explanation except that she had gone to sleep, which explains my tumultuous relationship with sleep."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The singer paid tribute to her late mother during her 81-date Celebration Tour.

Each night of Madonna's $225.3M grossing, 81-date Celebration Tour, she would project an image of her mother during her 2003 song Mother and Father.

"When I stepped out on the stage and looked up at my mother's face every night, I said, 'Hello,'" the two-time Golden Globe winner continued.

"I said, 'Goodbye.' I said, "Thank you. I hope you're proud of me.' I said, 'Please protect me and keep me sane.'"

Madonna famously visited her grave at the Calvary Cemetery in Kawkaklin, MI, for a scene in Alek Keshishian's 1991 documentary Truth or Dare.

The Italian-American diva's father Silvio Ciccone – who turns 94 on June 2 – was married to the family's housekeeper Joan Gustafson, from 1966 until her September 24th death, at age 81, from cancer.

Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna poses up with her kids, minus son Rocco, on Mother's Day.

The only one missing from the Mother's Day festivities was the two-time divorcée's 24-year-old son Rocco Ritchie from her seven-year marriage to second ex-husband Guy Ritchie, which ended in 2008.

"Sunshine, laughter, horseback riding, soccer, and the sound of music!" Madonna gushed.

"The best gift they gave me was the gift of not arguing and being loving to one another. When you raise children to be unique and opinionated, you also create your own debate team."

She added: "Motherhood could never be described with a few words. Nothing can prepare you. Happy Mother's Day to all the women out there doing the heavy Lifting!"

