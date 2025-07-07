EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Succession Blueprint Leaked — Revealing How He Is Determined to Change Face of Monarchy Forever
Prince William has set his sights on a monarchy "fit for purpose in the modern era" – declaring: "I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation."
Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal his true – and brutal – plans to reshape his family after his succession blueprint was leaked to us by several palace sources with knowledge of his plot.
The 43-year-old heir to the throne, who has privately described the past year as "brutal" amid his wife's and father King Charles' cancer diagnoses, is now focused on reshaping the institution he will one day lead.
Plans leaked to us suggest the Prince of Wales has spent months quietly preparing a blueprint for a leaner, more impactful monarchy – one that reflects modern Britain and moves away from rigid traditions.
'Evolution Not Revolution'
While insiders say his reign will be "an evolution" and not a "revolution," they stress William is determined to stamp his own identity on the Crown.
"He'll want to approach it on his own terms – and sincerely," said a longtime friend. "He challenges the status quo and expects real results from the institution. For him, it's all about making a meaningful impact."
At the heart of William's approach is a hands-on review of the monarchy's structure and spending.
A source close to him said he plans to "look under every stone," including scrutinizing the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which currently stands at £86.3million annually.
Buckingham Palace will likely remain the headquarters, though William has no intention of living there – just like his dad Charles, 76.
Key to this reshaping is slimming down the working royal roster.
The Duke of Kent, 89, Princess Anne, 74, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, 80 and 79 respectively, are expected to reduce public duties in the coming years.
In their place, William wants to boost the profiles of Edward, 61, and Sophie, 60, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
"They're essential," said a royal insider. "The incredible work they do needs to be seen more."
New Look
William and Sophie were recently seen joking together at the Royal Cornwall Show, while William's wife Catherine, 43, shared a warm moment with Sophie during Garter Day in Windsor.
Absent from this streamlined future is scandal-dogged Prince Andrew, 65, who remains a "reputational" risk, say sources, due to his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein and more recent alleged links to a Chinese spy.
William pointedly skipped a family Easter church service where Andrew was present, instead spending the day with the Middletons in Norfolk.
As for Prince Harry, 40, there is no reconciliation in sight.
A friend of William's added: "He simply never brings it up now. He's put it behind him."
While Harry has spoken of reconciliation, William is said to have gone from feeling angry to feeling indifferent.
William's plan also includes a modern, simplified coronation ceremony, reflecting Britain's diversity and steering clear of pledges of allegiance from the public.
One palace insider said: "If you look at medieval kings, their coronations were straightforward. William is focused on making it meaningful and bringing people together."
Outside royal pomp, William is redefining his role through hands-on philanthropic leadership.
He continues to steer the £1billion Duchy of Cornwall estate with a focus on sustainability, rural mental health support and affordable housing.
His Earthshot Prize environmental awards are now a global platform, taking him to summits alongside leaders such as Emmanuel Macron and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
But above all, William's priority is his family.
Amid Catherine's illness – which has again forced her out of the spotlight – he scaled back public duties to focus on parenting George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6.
"He stuck to his vow then when she first got sick, and he will in the future – it's always going to be family first with William," our source said.