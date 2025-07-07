EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Succession Blueprint Leaked — Revealing How He Is Determined to Change Face of Monarchy Forever

While insiders say his reign will be "an evolution" and not a "revolution," they stress William is determined to stamp his own identity on the Crown.

"He'll want to approach it on his own terms – and sincerely," said a longtime friend. "He challenges the status quo and expects real results from the institution. For him, it's all about making a meaningful impact."

At the heart of William's approach is a hands-on review of the monarchy's structure and spending.

A source close to him said he plans to "look under every stone," including scrutinizing the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, which currently stands at £86.3million annually.

Buckingham Palace will likely remain the headquarters, though William has no intention of living there – just like his dad Charles, 76.

Key to this reshaping is slimming down the working royal roster.

The Duke of Kent, 89, Princess Anne, 74, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, 80 and 79 respectively, are expected to reduce public duties in the coming years.

In their place, William wants to boost the profiles of Edward, 61, and Sophie, 60, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

"They're essential," said a royal insider. "The incredible work they do needs to be seen more."