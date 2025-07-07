EXCLUSIVE: 'Psychos, Kidnappers and Terrorists Really Are Out to Get Them' — Radar Reveals How Prince Harry's Security Fears are Based on Extreme and VERY Real Threats to Him and His Family

One security insider told us: "Harry, his wife and their kids have their names all over the dark web and encrypted channels used by terrorists to communicate.

"They are a high value kidnap and torture commodity for jihadists to use against Britain and the West, and there are also complete obsessives who are talking constantly about stalking the pair and their children.

"The threat level against them is now on red."

The Duke of Sussex, 40, remains locked in a bitter legal battle with the British government over the removal of state-funded police protection, and sources now say Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, have genuine and specific fears about their family's safety if they were to return to Britain.

With radical protesters and terrorist groups identified as ongoing risks, experts warn the couple are "legitimate targets" and stress the threat is far from theoretical.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe bacs up our source's information.

He said: "The threat is very real.

"There are people out there – lunatics, radical individuals, and terrorist elements – who would see attacking Harry or Meghan as a symbolic act.

"That's the reality they're dealing with. These are not paranoid fears – these are credible risks."