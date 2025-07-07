EXCLUSIVE: 'Psychos, Kidnappers and Terrorists Really Are Out to Get Them' — Radar Reveals How Prince Harry's Security Fears are Based on Extreme and VERY Real Threats to Him and His Family
Prince Harry has been mocked for declaring about the chances of him and his family returning to Britain without increased security: "I couldn't see a world in which we'd feel safe coming back."
But RadarOnline.com can reveal his fears are justified – with the threat level against the royal and his family now higher than ever, according to experts.
Red Alert
One security insider told us: "Harry, his wife and their kids have their names all over the dark web and encrypted channels used by terrorists to communicate.
"They are a high value kidnap and torture commodity for jihadists to use against Britain and the West, and there are also complete obsessives who are talking constantly about stalking the pair and their children.
"The threat level against them is now on red."
The Duke of Sussex, 40, remains locked in a bitter legal battle with the British government over the removal of state-funded police protection, and sources now say Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, have genuine and specific fears about their family's safety if they were to return to Britain.
With radical protesters and terrorist groups identified as ongoing risks, experts warn the couple are "legitimate targets" and stress the threat is far from theoretical.
Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe bacs up our source's information.
He said: "The threat is very real.
"There are people out there – lunatics, radical individuals, and terrorist elements – who would see attacking Harry or Meghan as a symbolic act.
"That's the reality they're dealing with. These are not paranoid fears – these are credible risks."
Protection Bust-Up
Harry and Markle's absence from King Charles' birthday parade last month again highlighted their growing distance from the royal family.
At the Trooping the Colour event in London, Charles, 76, appeared alongside Queen Camilla, 77, Prince William, 43, and Princess Catherine, also 43.
Harry remained in California, where he lives with Meghan and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
Insiders say it was not just strained family ties that kept them away, but the ongoing security standoff.
A source close to the couple said: "Harry can't risk bringing Meghan and the children over without proper protection. It's not a matter of ego – it’s about safety. These threats aren't vague. They're specific, and they're terrifying."
Harry lost his High Court appeal in May against the decision to strip him of police protection when visiting the UK.
The ruling confirmed he would no longer be entitled to armed security provided by the Metropolitan Police, despite his status as a senior royal by birth.
According to Larcombe, this decision leaves the couple dangerously exposed.
"Private security simply doesn't compare," he said. "They can hire former military or security professionals, but they don't have access to British intelligence, counter-terrorism briefings, or police networks.
"That gap could mean the difference between life and death."
He added: "At big royal events, you see uniformed officers – but behind the scenes, MI5 and counter-terror teams are involved. That infrastructure just isn't available to Harry anymore. He's essentially flying blind."
The death of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, in a 1997 car crash after her security detail was downgraded, continues to loom large over his decisions.
Diana Trauma
Sources close to the exiled duke say "deep trauma" still "informs his views on the importance of state-level protection."
Markle, too, is said to be deeply concerned.
"She's terrified," one insider said. |She wants her children to be safe. Coming back to the U.K. without full protection is not something she's willing to consider.
"Unless something changes, she and Harry won't be coming back to Britain as a group.
"The threats are too serious – and Harry knows it."