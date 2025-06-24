Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Helping Brooklyn Beckham Lawyer Up' As Nepo Baby's Family Feud Goes Nuclear

prince harry brooklyn beckham lawyer nepo baby family feud
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is helping bratty Brooklyn Beckham, right, secure legal support as the nepo baby's family feud explodes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 24 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Battle of the Britons is going nuclear after Brooklyn Beckham and his American heiress wife hired the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's longtime legal crisis team to reshape their bratty image amid their feud with the London-born nepo baby's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As previously reported, confidants claim Prince Harry and wife, Meghan Markle have infuriated former pals David and Victoria by forming an alliance with the British power couple's estranged son and daughter-in-law, Bates Motel beauty Nicola Peltz.

Now, observers believe that Brooklyn, 26, and Peltz, 30, have drawn a line in the sand by hiring Jenny Afia, a self-described "reputation lawyer," who was enlisted by the Sussexes during their cutthroat clashes with the media and Buckingham Palace.

Article continues below advertisement

Cat Fight

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry brooklyn beckham lawyer nepo baby family feud
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham has been fuming at Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz, right, for months.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources say the hiring comes after Brooklyn and Peltz hung out with Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, at a dinner party at the California home of a neighbor to the duke and duchess.

A royal insider told RadarOnline.com: "Now, it's going to look like Harry and Meghan are actively advising Brooklyn and Nicola against the Beckhams."

Afia represented Markle in her privacy copyright infringement case against a U.K. newspaper and appeared in the BBC documentary The Princess and the Press, defending the former Suits stunner against allegations that she bullied palace courtiers.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry brooklyn beckham lawyer nepo baby family feud
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn is said to want the best-of-the-best when it comes to legal protection – and Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, right, are helping him get it.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources tell us the Beckham family feud erupted three years ago when Peltz – the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz – refused to wear a wedding gown from the former Spice Girl's clothing line.

Others believe Victoria, 51, is fed up with entitled Nicola, who appears to be alienating Brooklyn from his kin.

Nicola recently shot down the wedding dress rumor – but tongues wagged when the young couple skipped soccer legend David's star-studded 50th birthday bash in Miami.

As RadarOnline.com also reported, sources have said Brooklyn is considering a bombshell tell-all, just like Harry, who torched his own family in his memoir.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Mariska Hargitay

EXCLUSIVE: The Mariska Hargitay You Never Knew — Including Her Brutal Confrontation With Biological Dad After Tragic Mom Jayne Mansfield's Affair

photo of Michael Jackson

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Tragic Final Words Revealed — And How They Show He Was Trapped in a Catch-22 Loop of Addiction

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry brooklyn beckham lawyer nepo baby family feud
Source: MEGA

Peltz is at the center of one of showbiz's craziest fall-outs.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Brooklyn feels very misunderstood, so following the same path as Harry and sharing his truth is incredibly appealing," another royal insider shared.

According to the source, the Beckhams may consider the Afia hiring a declaration of war as Brooklyn and Nicola may have to shade others to revamp their reputation.

The insider added: "The crisis lawyer's job is to try to make Brooklyn and Nicola look good and use public relations to paint them as the true heroes, not the villains."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.