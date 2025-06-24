EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Helping Brooklyn Beckham Lawyer Up' As Nepo Baby's Family Feud Goes Nuclear
The Battle of the Britons is going nuclear after Brooklyn Beckham and his American heiress wife hired the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's longtime legal crisis team to reshape their bratty image amid their feud with the London-born nepo baby's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As previously reported, confidants claim Prince Harry and wife, Meghan Markle have infuriated former pals David and Victoria by forming an alliance with the British power couple's estranged son and daughter-in-law, Bates Motel beauty Nicola Peltz.
Now, observers believe that Brooklyn, 26, and Peltz, 30, have drawn a line in the sand by hiring Jenny Afia, a self-described "reputation lawyer," who was enlisted by the Sussexes during their cutthroat clashes with the media and Buckingham Palace.
Cat Fight
Sources say the hiring comes after Brooklyn and Peltz hung out with Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, at a dinner party at the California home of a neighbor to the duke and duchess.
A royal insider told RadarOnline.com: "Now, it's going to look like Harry and Meghan are actively advising Brooklyn and Nicola against the Beckhams."
Afia represented Markle in her privacy copyright infringement case against a U.K. newspaper and appeared in the BBC documentary The Princess and the Press, defending the former Suits stunner against allegations that she bullied palace courtiers.
Sources tell us the Beckham family feud erupted three years ago when Peltz – the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz – refused to wear a wedding gown from the former Spice Girl's clothing line.
Others believe Victoria, 51, is fed up with entitled Nicola, who appears to be alienating Brooklyn from his kin.
Nicola recently shot down the wedding dress rumor – but tongues wagged when the young couple skipped soccer legend David's star-studded 50th birthday bash in Miami.
As RadarOnline.com also reported, sources have said Brooklyn is considering a bombshell tell-all, just like Harry, who torched his own family in his memoir.
"Brooklyn feels very misunderstood, so following the same path as Harry and sharing his truth is incredibly appealing," another royal insider shared.
According to the source, the Beckhams may consider the Afia hiring a declaration of war as Brooklyn and Nicola may have to shade others to revamp their reputation.
The insider added: "The crisis lawyer's job is to try to make Brooklyn and Nicola look good and use public relations to paint them as the true heroes, not the villains."