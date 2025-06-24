EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Helping Brooklyn Beckham Lawyer Up' As Nepo Baby's Family Feud Goes Nuclear

The Battle of the Britons is going nuclear after Brooklyn Beckham and his American heiress wife hired the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's longtime legal crisis team to reshape their bratty image amid their feud with the London-born nepo baby's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As previously reported, confidants claim Prince Harry and wife, Meghan Markle have infuriated former pals David and Victoria by forming an alliance with the British power couple's estranged son and daughter-in-law, Bates Motel beauty Nicola Peltz.

Now, observers believe that Brooklyn, 26, and Peltz, 30, have drawn a line in the sand by hiring Jenny Afia, a self-described "reputation lawyer," who was enlisted by the Sussexes during their cutthroat clashes with the media and Buckingham Palace.