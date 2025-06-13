EXCLUSIVE: How Brooklyn Beckham is Bending His Family to Breaking Point As He's Planning Prince Harry-Style Tell All on Rift

Brooklyn, 26, and his billionaire heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, recently skipped his dad's 50th birthday bash in London as well as a pre-birthday gathering in Miami.

Now, insiders say his miffed mom and pop are "fed up" with the young couple's "constant drama."

But sources added Brooklyn is eager to speak out – just like Harry, 40, who torched the royal family in his 2023 memoir, Spare, over the way they allegedly treated his wife, 43-year-old former Suits star Meghan Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex.

"Brooklyn is seeing Harry as something of a mentor. He really admires the way he's stood up for himself and his wife – and that's got him fired up to do the same," the insider added.

"Brooklyn feels very misunderstood, so following the same path as Harry and sharing his truth is incredibly appealing. He just wants to get his side of the story on the record."