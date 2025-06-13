EXCLUSIVE: How Brooklyn Beckham is Bending His Family to Breaking Point As He's Planning Prince Harry-Style Tell All on Rift
Bratty Brooklyn Beckham's simmering family feud is threatening to boil over as the nepo baby is plotting a tell-all after being inspired by his loose-lipped new buddy Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider predicts Brooklyn's parents – soccer legend David and Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria – are "going to hit the roof" when they find out, but added: "Brooklyn doesn't seem to care what they think anymore – he's going to write a Prince Harry-style memoir to rub their faces in their feud."
Family Rifts
Brooklyn, 26, and his billionaire heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, recently skipped his dad's 50th birthday bash in London as well as a pre-birthday gathering in Miami.
Now, insiders say his miffed mom and pop are "fed up" with the young couple's "constant drama."
But sources added Brooklyn is eager to speak out – just like Harry, 40, who torched the royal family in his 2023 memoir, Spare, over the way they allegedly treated his wife, 43-year-old former Suits star Meghan Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex.
"Brooklyn is seeing Harry as something of a mentor. He really admires the way he's stood up for himself and his wife – and that's got him fired up to do the same," the insider added.
"Brooklyn feels very misunderstood, so following the same path as Harry and sharing his truth is incredibly appealing. He just wants to get his side of the story on the record."
Bracing For Pain
As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources claimed Brooklyn further fell out with his family when his brother Romeo, 22, began dating his ex DJ Kim Turnbull, 24.
"He feels like his parents sided with Romeo, and he just can't let that go," the insider shared.
Insiders added the Beckham blowout has been years in the making – with tensions flaring in 2022 when Peltz didn't let Victoria, 51, create her wedding dress.
The bride later blamed bad timing for the apparent dress debacle – and Brooklyn insisted: "Everyone gets along."
But sources claimed American Peltz's outspoken personality has rubbed Brits David and Victoria the wrong way – and the Bates Motel beauty's fierce defense of Brooklyn has only deepened the divide.
And the insider added: "He'll always take Nicola's side."
Now, sources said Brooklyn is mulling a full-blown media blitz and a book.
"The pressure that came with growing up as the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was so intense," the insider said.
"Everything he did was scrutinized. Sharing his truth feels like the only way to heal and take back control."