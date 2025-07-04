EXCLUSIVE: Every Detail of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Business and Brand Nightmare Laid Bare — And Why It's Now 'Just Embarrassing'
Prince Harry recently declared about his family rift: "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."
But RadarOnline.com can reveal his distress and tiredness also comes from his and his wife Meghan Markle's brand and business ventures unravelling behind the scenes.
The duke, 40, is confronting both personal and professional upheaval as he and Markle, 43, overhaul their business team amid a storm of negative press and public scrutiny.
Business Disasters
The couple’s decision to restructure comes amid growing speculation about their faltering brand and the apparent cooling of Hollywood’s enthusiasm for them.
In recent weeks, they parted ways with two press officers – deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia, based in Los Angeles, and UK press officer Charlie Gipson – alongside other staff departures.
Now, the Sussexes are working with Method Communications, an agency providing a broader, global reach with a team of eight spanning five time zones.
Meredith Maines, their new chief communications officer, explained this move will allow "faster response times to inquiries" and better access for international media and stakeholders.
The couple have also appointed Emily Robinson, formerly a senior publicity director for Netflix’s The Crown, as their new director of communications.
Charlotte Griffiths, editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, said on GB News: "They're restructuring their staff to become a sort of royal household.
"What's happened is as part of the restructure, a few heads had to roll. It’s not that people walked out — the couple have been cutting the wheat from the chaff."
This reorganization comes after a difficult period for the Sussex brand.
Marriage Woes
Harry's recent interview with the BBC, in which he described losing a court battle over security as an "establishment stitch up," did little to help public perception.
Speaking to the BBC's Nada Tawfik from California, Harry admitted: "There's no way back to the U.K. with (my) family," and lamented feeling trapped by his royal identity.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson responded: "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."
Harry also spoke candidly about his father, King Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.
"I don't know how much longer my father has," Harry said. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff but it would be nice to reconcile."
The king last saw his son briefly in early 2024, but attempts at family reunions have largely stalled.
Meanwhile, Markle has been busy focusing on her growing media ventures – to little avail.
Since returning to Instagram earlier this year, she has been promoting her lifestyle brand As Ever, which quickly sold out its initial products – flower sprinkles, raspberry jam, and herbal tea.
She also debuted as a TV host with the Netflix series With Love, Meghan.
Brand Flops
Although reviews were mixed, the show performed well on the platform.
Her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, has featured high-profile guests including Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, and SPANX founder Sara Blakely.
But Spotify did not renew their $20million deal with the Sussexes last year, and the podcast is now produced by Lemonada – and has been mercilessly mocked by trolls.
Industry experts have spoken up about how the couple's star power is waning.
Stacy Jones, founder of LA marketing agency Hollywood Branded, said: "Harry and Meghan's clout has taken a hit over the past year. They're not going to struggle to get a table at a top restaurant, and their presence will always generate buzz at events, but Hollywood's excitement about them has cooled compared to their early days."
Royal Comeback?
Sources close to the couple also reveal tension regarding the royal family rift between the couple and Harry's family.
"They're aware of everything going on in England, but are left out of every detail of royal life, even updates on the king's health.
"It breaks Harry's heart.
"Not only is his family in tatters thanks to him, his brand and 'business' is in the hands of his diva wife.
"Everything to him now just feels alien, work and frankly just embarrassing.
"He wishes he was back in the bosom of the 'establishment' – and fast.
"He's marooned in America and drowning in everything."
Harry acknowledged that his 2023 memoir, Spare, further alienated some family members but stressed he wants to move forward.