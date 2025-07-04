EXCLUSIVE: Every Detail of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Business and Brand Nightmare Laid Bare — And Why It's Now 'Just Embarrassing'

The couple’s decision to restructure comes amid growing speculation about their faltering brand and the apparent cooling of Hollywood’s enthusiasm for them.

In recent weeks, they parted ways with two press officers – deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia, based in Los Angeles, and UK press officer Charlie Gipson – alongside other staff departures.

Now, the Sussexes are working with Method Communications, an agency providing a broader, global reach with a team of eight spanning five time zones.

Meredith Maines, their new chief communications officer, explained this move will allow "faster response times to inquiries" and better access for international media and stakeholders.

The couple have also appointed Emily Robinson, formerly a senior publicity director for Netflix’s The Crown, as their new director of communications.

Charlotte Griffiths, editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, said on GB News: "They're restructuring their staff to become a sort of royal household.

"What's happened is as part of the restructure, a few heads had to roll. It’s not that people walked out — the couple have been cutting the wheat from the chaff."

This reorganization comes after a difficult period for the Sussex brand.