Phillips, 23, recently confessed she first started watching adult entertainment when she was 11, telling BBC Newsnight she always just thought it was "normal" to watch the pornographic content.

"I do feel like (watching X-rated content) had a positive effect on me," she casually said. "Like understanding things a bit more."

When asked if she felt "let down" by those who allowed her to access the adult content at such an early age, Phillips recommended everyone should try it: "I do think understanding it more from that age would be helpful."

However, one prominent British sex expert was appalled by her hubris.

Author Almara Abgarian said: "I was shocked. Not by her accessing porn as a child, but by her flippancy – especially in linking porn as a sexual confidence booster for a pre-teen, and even calling her exposure to such material a 'positive.'"