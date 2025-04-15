Lily Phillips' Comments to BBC — Including Her Belief That Watching Porn At Age 11 Is 'Educational' — Slammed as 'More Dangerous than Her Challenges'
Sexual pioneer Lily Phillips' recent comments that watching porn as a pre-teen had a "positive effect" on her have been met with negative criticism from sex experts, RadarOnline.com can report.
The OnlyFans star who became infamous for sleeping with 101 men in less than 24 hours still aims to break her "world record" with 1000 men.
Phillips, 23, recently confessed she first started watching adult entertainment when she was 11, telling BBC Newsnight she always just thought it was "normal" to watch the pornographic content.
"I do feel like (watching X-rated content) had a positive effect on me," she casually said. "Like understanding things a bit more."
When asked if she felt "let down" by those who allowed her to access the adult content at such an early age, Phillips recommended everyone should try it: "I do think understanding it more from that age would be helpful."
However, one prominent British sex expert was appalled by her hubris.
Author Almara Abgarian said: "I was shocked. Not by her accessing porn as a child, but by her flippancy – especially in linking porn as a sexual confidence booster for a pre-teen, and even calling her exposure to such material a 'positive.'"
Abgarian stressed that she fully supports any adult’s right to enjoy or make porn – so long as it is done safely and responsibly.
She's also in favor of a comprehensive sex education – including exposure to naughty films right away.
"But digesting this knowledge in a classroom is very different to being exposed to pornography (which can often be extreme or inappropriate) via a phone or laptop when you are too young," she clarified.
Abgarian said it's no secret that adult films provide unrealistic expectations.
"Porn is fantasy – while it can be beneficial as a sexual tool, we should not pretend that it’s reality," she concluded. "A child does not yet have the capacity or knowledge to know any of the above."
In a November 2024 TikTok video, Phillips boasted that she was training to sleep with 1,000 men in one day.
The star told Daily Mail she developed a "fascination" with intercourse when she was a teenager, saying: "I don't know why but I've been obsessed with sex from a young age. I was always more into sex than my friends and was always talking about it at school."
Phillips now runs her own firm that takes in cash from her adult content, pulling in more than $2million last year alone.
She was set on setting the record in the U.S., but those plans had to be put on hold when she was questioned by border control after flying into Las Vegas.
On an episode of Bradley Martyn's "Raw Talk" podcast, she said: "I got stopped at the border, so that was, that was intense. We got stopped for, like, two hours ... they were like, 'We heard you're here to f--- a thousand guys.' I don't think they quite recognize[d] me but my stage name is the exact same as my porn name so it's, like, I guess you can just like search it up and s--- like that."
RadarOnline.com previously reported on Phillip's trepidation, revealing the porn star became terrified she'd be deported after a friend told her that filming herself having sex with 1,000 men in America would be considered work – which would require a special work visa.
The incident led to a change of plans. Appearing on the Plug Talk podcast, she revealed: "I was meant to do it here (America), but I got quite a lot of advice saying, 'you will be deported if you do it here.'"
Phillips said she was also asked if she was a prostitute – which she assured she wasn't.
"I was very much, like, 'Yeah, I f--- all these guys, but they don't pay a penny, so it's not prostitution. I just f--- a lot of guys!"