Kylie Jenner and ex-bff Jordyn Woods have been rekindling their friendship in "private" for several weeks now, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jenner and Woods were thick as thieves for years until 2019 when it was revealed that the latter had kissed Tristan Thompson, the baby daddy of Jenner's older sister, Khloé Kardashian. While it was suspected that Kardashian played a hand in Jenner's split from Woods, an insider revealed that wasn't the case.

Jenner solely decided to walk away from the friendship without any pressure or influence from her big sister.