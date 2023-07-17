Kylie Jenner Has Been Hanging Out With Jordyn Woods for Weeks: Khloé Never Told Her 'to Cut Ties' With Ex-BFF After Tristan Scandal
Kylie Jenner and ex-bff Jordyn Woods have been rekindling their friendship in "private" for several weeks now, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jenner and Woods were thick as thieves for years until 2019 when it was revealed that the latter had kissed Tristan Thompson, the baby daddy of Jenner's older sister, Khloé Kardashian. While it was suspected that Kardashian played a hand in Jenner's split from Woods, an insider revealed that wasn't the case.
Jenner solely decided to walk away from the friendship without any pressure or influence from her big sister.
A source close to the ex-best friends told TMZ that despite the Thompson scandal, Kardashian never told her little sister that she had to cut ties with Woods or that they couldn't be friends.
The insider claimed that it was Jenner who ultimately decided to take a break from Woods — and added that at the time, other issues unrelated to Thompson plagued the friendship. Past drama appeared to be set aside in recent weeks as the old pals picked up where the broken friendship left off.
Jenner apparently decided enough time passed since the February 2019 scandal and took steps to mend the relationship.
On Saturday night, Woods and Jenner grabbed sushi together in Los Angeles. The pair were spotted arriving and leaving the restaurant together, which instantly sparked reconciliation rumors.
Based on the big smile Woods gave to the paparazzi as she left the restaurant, it appeared she enjoyed her dinner company.
The sighting was said to be one of many the old friends have shared in recent weeks.
Now that tensions have eased since the infamous kiss with Thompson, the insider revealed that prior to their sushi date, Woods and Jenner had spent a lot of time together in private.
Shortly after news of Woods and Thompson's kiss made headlines, Jenner's ex-best friend appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, where she emotionally recalled the fateful smooch.
"It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out," Woods confessed in March 2019.
While Woods claimed there were no romantic feelings behind the kiss, she accepted responsibility for her role in the scandal.
"I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position," Woods continued. "When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves."