Kylie Jenner ‘Doing Well’ Without Jordyn Woods 1 Year After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal The pair may reunite one day, but ‘now is not the right time,’ source says.

Kylie Jenner seems to be surviving without Jordyn Woods.

Roughly one year since their friendship fell apart, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, is “doing well” with her new gal group, according to an UsWeekly source.

“Kylie has been doing well since her and Jordyn’s friendship ended,” the source told the publication. “She loves hanging with all her crew of girls now, including Stassie [Karanikolaou], Yris [Palmer] and Victoria [Villarroel].”

She is “very comfortable” and “her complete self” with her new group, the source added. “They all just have a fun time together like any other close group of girlfriends. They laugh a lot and share similar interests and are supportive of one another. Kylie is very sweet and down to earth, and so are her friends.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kylie’s ex best friend, 22, was caught hooking up with Tristan Thompson during a party in his house, while he was still dating baby mama Khloé Kardashian.

After the scandal, the makeup expert kicked Jordyn out of the home they shared and cut off both business and personal ties with her then model friend.

Letting her friend go was far from easy for baby Stormi’s mother.

“Kylie felt like she didn’t know what to do regarding her friendship with Jordyn after the scandal happened. She felt very stuck in the middle, but ultimately, [she and her family] are so close, and they suggested that Kylie stay away [from] Jordyn and had the mentality of, ‘Once a backstabber, always a backstabber,’” ,” a second source told Us. “They felt that it was completely unacceptable. The situation didn’t just damage Kylie and Jordyn’s relationship, but it was a huge family ordeal.”

