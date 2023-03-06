Disgraced Ex-CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Directed Staff Not To Investigate Wuhan Lab Leak Theory, Called It A 'Trump Talking Point'

On Monday, a source spilled an interesting claim to Fox News Business about the rival news network. The insider claimed that Zucker pushed back on the Wuhan, China, lab leak story because it was a "Trump talking point."

"People are slowly waking up from the fog," the insider continued. "It is kind of crazy that we didn’t chase it harder."

The allegation came a year after Zucker was ousted from the network following RadarOnline.com's exposé on his affair with CNN Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.

Recent reports on the leak theory brought additional scrutiny to Zucker's questionable leadership at the time.

