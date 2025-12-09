Howard Stern Clears the Air After Kim Kardashian Accused Shock Jock of 'Mocking' Terrifying 2016 Paris Robbery

Stern denied Kim's claims as he explained his side of the story.

"Fortunately, anyway, in this case, our show is taped," the radio veteran continued. "So, we went back and looked up what I said, and nothing could be further from the truth."

A clip then played of Stern discussing the incident on the October 5, 2016, episode of his show.

"If this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes, and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up or whatever they did, I mean... that is a (explicit) – that is frightening," Stern said in the October 2016 clip. "If it is a farce, then really they should go to jail for that."

Stern's co-host Robin Quivers interjected to note, "I don't think it is," to which the radio host agreed, "I don't either."