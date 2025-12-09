Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Howard Stern

Howard Stern Clears the Air After Kim Kardashian Accused Shock Jock of 'Mocking' Terrifying 2016 Paris Robbery

Split photo of Howard Stern, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern addressed Kim Kardashian's claims he mocked her 2016 Paris jewel heist.

Profile Image

Dec. 9 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Howard Stern has addressed claims from Kim Kardashian accusing him of mocking her 2016 Paris robbery and insinuating she "faked" the incident for attention, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kim, 45, discussed Stern, 71, and the $10million jewel heist on a recent episode of her family's reality show, The Kardashians.

Stern Addresses Kim's Claims

Source: @STERNSHOW/INSTAGRAM

Stern denied Kim's claims after she accused him of 'mocking' her 2016 Paris robbery.

The longtime radio host came prepared to address Kim's claims on his SiriusXM program, The Howard Stern Show.

A clip from the episode was also shared on the shock jock's Instagram account and captioned, "Howard Stern sets the record straight after Kim Kardashian calls him out on a recent episode."

"On the latest episode of the Kim Kardashian show, she accused me of saying that she faked her Paris robbery attempt. And she's very emotional about it," Stern said at the beginning of the clip.

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim got emotional recalling Stern's remarks about her robbery on a recent episode of 'The Kardashians.'

Footage from the reality show played in which a teary-eyed Kim's voice quivered as she recalled Stern's alleged comments about the traumatic incident.

"Howard Stern was like, famously mocking it all the time and saying that it was just, I'm sick, and it's such a joke, and I made it all up," Kim said in a confessional. "I remember. He was so defiant about it."

As the billionaire spoke about Stern, a past news report's headline flashed on screen, reading, "Howard Stern: Kim Kardashian should be jailed if armed robbery is a farce."

Stern Brings Out 'Receipts' to Disprove Kim's Claim

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Stern set the record straight by replaying a 2016 clip from his show discussing Kim's 'frightening' robbery.

Stern denied Kim's claims as he explained his side of the story.

"Fortunately, anyway, in this case, our show is taped," the radio veteran continued. "So, we went back and looked up what I said, and nothing could be further from the truth."

A clip then played of Stern discussing the incident on the October 5, 2016, episode of his show.

"If this woman was robbed at gunpoint by a bunch of dudes, and they threw her in a bathtub and tied her up or whatever they did, I mean... that is a (explicit) – that is frightening," Stern said in the October 2016 clip. "If it is a farce, then really they should go to jail for that."

Stern's co-host Robin Quivers interjected to note, "I don't think it is," to which the radio host agreed, "I don't either."

Stern Acknowledges 'Awful Things' He's Said

Photo of Howard Stern
Source: MEGA

Stern previously joked about the incident not being captured on security cameras.

He did crack a joke at Kim's expense, however, when Quivers pointed out the incident was not captured on security cameras, prompting Stern to mock the reality star's family, "The one time the Kardashians don't have a camera, something interesting happens."

Upon rewatching the old clips, Stern said he thought their comments were a "very fair assessment" of the situation at the time.

"If anything, I would say – now tell me if I'm wrong – I would characterize that discussion as a very fair assessment that some people are saying it's fake, which was true, and we said, 'We don't think it's fake. We think that she went through something horrible,'" the SiriusXM host explained. "Some guys came into her room and threw her in a bathtub and pointed a gun at her. And I said, 'That's really frightening.'"

Split photo of Howard Stern, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Stern said 'you don't need to make up stuff' considering the 'awful things' he's said in the past.

While Stern owned up to saying some not-so-nice things about the Skims founder in the past, he insisted he never mocked the armed robbery.

"All I'll say is this: I have said so many awful things in my career – you don't need to make up stuff," Stern said of Kim's claims. "You could certainly find every awful thing I've said. It's no secret."

