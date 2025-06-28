EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's New Robbery Scare — How Reality Star 'Has Handed Crooks Treasure Map' With Her Latest Revealing Mansion Selfie

Billionaire beauty Kim Kardashian's flashy online presence may be putting the reality babe at risk of yet another terrifying robbery – or, even worse, a kidnapping, sources warned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a recent post, the attention-hungry hottie flaunted her curves in swimwear while posing inside her gigantic closet, where racks of designer clothes and shoes were visible in the background.

Even more troubling, sources said, double glass doors were seen behind her in the video.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kardashian, 44, was bound and gagged at gunpoint during a 2016 Paris robbery that saw thugs steal $10million worth of her jewelry.