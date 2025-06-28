EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's New Robbery Scare — How Reality Star 'Has Handed Crooks Treasure Map' With Her Latest Revealing Mansion Selfie
Billionaire beauty Kim Kardashian's flashy online presence may be putting the reality babe at risk of yet another terrifying robbery – or, even worse, a kidnapping, sources warned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a recent post, the attention-hungry hottie flaunted her curves in swimwear while posing inside her gigantic closet, where racks of designer clothes and shoes were visible in the background.
Even more troubling, sources said, double glass doors were seen behind her in the video.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kardashian, 44, was bound and gagged at gunpoint during a 2016 Paris robbery that saw thugs steal $10million worth of her jewelry.
Ex Pain
"Her social media posts were said to have helped the gang in France that targeted her, and it seems like she's risking that happening again by showing off this much – especially when potential thieves can get a perfect view of how they could smash their way in and of all the loot they could snatch," our insider said.
The Skims shapewear founder reportedly beefed up her security team after ex-hubby Kanye West's latest unhinged antisemitic rants on social media. But, according to the insider, there are still ongoing fears for her safety – and her conspicuous displays of wealth aren't helping.
"Kim invested in more guards after Kanye went off the rails with his insane Nazi tirades," our insider added. "But she still needs to be wary – especially when she's showing her whereabouts and certain locations in the background that will be picked up on and scrutinized by creeps and would-be stalkers."
Huge Riches
Following the Paris bling burglary, the Kardashians star appeared to dial back her online presence – and in 2023 claimed she hadn't "really been about wearing jewelry."
But in April, Kardashian was photographed wearing diamond anklets to a beach in Hawaii estimated to be worth $20,000.
Our insider warned: "It seems like she's totally forgotten how close she came to losing her life.
"These are dangerous times, and there's a fear that Kim may be letting her guard down unnecessarily just for a few clicks.
"People are telling her to be more mindful – for her family's sake, as well as her own."