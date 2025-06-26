Kim Kardashian Jewel Thief Dubbed 'Blue Eyes' Killed by Cancer After Being Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars For Role in $10M Horror Heist
Didier Dubreucq, one of the "grandpa robbers" who stole millions worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian during a horrifying heist, has died, according to French authorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 69-year-old, also known as 'Blue Eyes,' had been suffering from lung cancer and was in the hospital during the reality star's high-profile trial just a few weeks ago.
Dubreucq and his cohorts were found guilty in May. He was sentenced to seven years behind bars, with five suspended, and had already been released due to time spent in prison.
He was also not in court when his guilty verdict was read.
Despite being convicted of the crime, Dubreucq proclaimed his innocence and claimed he had no involvement
"There's a case of mistaken identity," he said during his interrogation. "Contrary to appearances in this case, I have nothing to do with it."
'You Caused Trauma'
Following the sentencing, Judge David De Pas took the criminals' age and health into consideration when determining the amount of time they would serve, making it clear none of them were likely to reoffend.
"It would have been unjust to take you to prison this evening," he added at the time. "You caused trauma, probably in a lasting way, but ‘rebuilt your lives and taken steps to reintegrate."
In October 2016, a group of pensioners in their 60s and 70s and a man in his 30s were accused of breaking into Kardashian’s hotel, holding the reality star hostage at gunpoint in an incident that rocked Fashion Week.
Bound and terrified, Kardashian watched helplessly as the thieves made off with millions in jewels.
Kardashian Thought She Would Be Killed
"I had no clothes on under (my robe), and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed, and I thought, 'Okay, this is the moment. They are going to rape me,'" the 44-year-old recalled during an episode of her family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The mom-of-4 continued: "I fully mentally prepped myself, and then he didn't, and he duct-taped my legs together. Then they had the gun up to me, and I just knew that was the moment they were just totally going to shoot me in the head.
"I just prayed (my sister) Kourtney was going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed."
The gang’s ringleaders earned the nickname "Grandpa Robbers" from the French media. The armed men, disguised in police jackets, ended up stealing at least $10million in jewelry, including an 18.88-carat diamond engagement ring from Kardashian's then-husband Kanye West.
The group was eventually captured, and after a lengthy trial, eight of the 10 suspects were found guilty, and the other two defendants were acquitted of charges tied to the planning and execution of the armed attack.
Kardashian, however, has continued to put herself in harm's way, according to sources, as the actress previously allowed her fans to set eyes inside her huge closet at her $60million mansion.
Putting Herself In Danger?
"It's breathtaking, Kim is opening up her closet like this for the world to see after what she went through in Paris," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Her social media posts were said to have helped the gang in France who targeted her, and it seems she's risking the same thing happening again just for a few clicks."
Another insider claimed Kardashian has been warned by her new "crack team" of security specialists to "limit" what she posts on social media.