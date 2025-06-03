EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian at Center of Fear She's Opening Herself Up to Another Horrifying Heist With Revealing Social Media Posts

In 2016, a group of pensioners and a man in his 30s were accused of breaking into Kardashian’s hotel, holding the star hostage at gunpoint in an incident that shook Fashion Week.

Bound and terrified, Kardashian watched helplessly as the thieves made off with millions in jewels.

"I had no clothes on under (my robe), and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed, and I thought, 'Okay, this is the moment. They are going to rape me,'" Kardashian recalled during an episode of the reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She continued: "I fully mentally prepped myself, and then he didn't, and he duct-taped my legs together. Then they had the gun up to me, and I just knew that was the moment they were just totally going to shoot me in the head.