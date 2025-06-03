EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian at Center of Fear She's Opening Herself Up to Another Horrifying Heist With Revealing Social Media Posts
Kim Kardashian may be opening herself up to another heist as the reality star continues to give her loyal fans a look into her private life behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old allowed her followers to set eyes inside her massive closet at her $60million mansion just weeks after attending the trial for the men charged with holding her hostage inside a Paris hotel.
On Saturday, May 31, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of herself posing in new swimwear pieces from her brand, SKIMS.
Kardashian flaunted her figure while inside her closet, giving fans a closer look at the spot where the TV star gets dressed. In one clip, a rack filled with clothes and shoes could be spotted in the background.
Double glass doors are seen in the video, too, as Kardashian continued to show off her body in the swimwear.
However, not everyone is on board with Kardashian putting her life on display, especially after the terror she suffered in 2016.
"It's breathtaking, Kim is opening up her closet like this for the world to see after what she went through in Paris," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Her social media posts were said to have helped the gang in France who targeted her, and it seems she's risking the same thing happening again just for a few clicks."
Another insider claimed Kardashian has been warned by her new "crack team" of security specialists to "limit" what she posts on social media.
In 2016, a group of pensioners and a man in his 30s were accused of breaking into Kardashian’s hotel, holding the star hostage at gunpoint in an incident that shook Fashion Week.
Bound and terrified, Kardashian watched helplessly as the thieves made off with millions in jewels.
"I had no clothes on under (my robe), and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed, and I thought, 'Okay, this is the moment. They are going to rape me,'" Kardashian recalled during an episode of the reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
She continued: "I fully mentally prepped myself, and then he didn't, and he duct-taped my legs together. Then they had the gun up to me, and I just knew that was the moment they were just totally going to shoot me in the head.
"I just prayed (my sister) Kourtney was going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed."
The gang’s ringleaders, all in their 60s and 70s, earned the nickname "Grandpa Robbers" from the French media. The armed men, disguised in police jackets, ended up stealing an estimated $10million in jewelry, including an 18.88-carat diamond engagement ring from Kardashian's then-husband Kanye West.
The men were eventually captured, and after a lengthy trial, eight of the 10 suspects were found guilty, and the other two defendants were acquitted of charges tied to the planning and execution of the armed attack.
While mom Kris Jenner was at the trial, sources alleged Kardashian brought along a "full entourage" complete with a film crew to record her journey, presumably to be used in her family's Hulu reality show The Kardashians.
"Let's be honest – everything is content for Kim," the insider noted.