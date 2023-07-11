Fox News' Harris Faulkner Slams 'The View' Co-hosts for Suggesting Donald Trump 'Probably' Has a Secret Grandchild He Ignores

While the ladies of The View were amused by their take on the First Family having nothing to do with the toddler, Faulker didn't find the subject a laughing matter.

"The liberal media has long ignored this bad look for President Biden, but the topic went viral after the scathing New York Times op-ed," the Fox News host said.

"It led with the headline, ‘It’s Seven Grandkids, Mr. President,’ and the piece didn’t sit so well with co-hosts of The View," Faulkner continued before she ripped into the daytime TV hosts.