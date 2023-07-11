Fox News' Harris Faulkner Slams 'The View' Co-hosts for Suggesting Donald Trump 'Probably' Has a Secret Grandchild He Ignores
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner slammed the co-hosts of The View after they mockingly suggested that Donald Trump "probably" had a secret grandchild that he ignored, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The View panel joked about the ex-president following a New York Times op-ed that revealed President Joe Biden actually had seven grandchildren, not six as he claims. The piece detailed the non-existent relationship between Hunter Biden and his 4-year-old daughter Navy, who he shared with ex-fling Lunden Roberts.
While the ladies of The View were amused by their take on the First Family having nothing to do with the toddler, Faulker didn't find the subject a laughing matter.
"The liberal media has long ignored this bad look for President Biden, but the topic went viral after the scathing New York Times op-ed," the Fox News host said.
"It led with the headline, ‘It’s Seven Grandkids, Mr. President,’ and the piece didn’t sit so well with co-hosts of The View," Faulkner continued before she ripped into the daytime TV hosts.
The Fox host then rolled a clip of The View co-hosts slamming op-ed author Maureen Dowd over her choice of topics.
The co-hosts agreed that Dowd should have found "something else to write about."
"When you start talking about people’s families and what they’re doing, I find it unnecessary. This is not anybody’s business. Nobody needed to know about this. This is private," Whoopi Goldberg said in the clip.
- Donald Trump is Terrified About Being Locked Up and Thinks About It ‘Every Night,’ Ex-pal Chris Christie Claims
- Donald Trump Requests Classified Documents Trial Be Delayed Until After 2024 Presidential Election
- Trump Cocaine Cover-up Claim: Ex-Prez Suggests Drugs Found at White House Were for 'Hunter and Probably Crooked Joe'
Alyssa Farrah Griffin chimed in, "I do feel like if it was Trump, we would talk about it, is the thing. If Trump had a grandkid he doesn’t acknowledge."
Without missing a beat, Sara Haines took the opportunity to take a dig at Trump and joked, "He probably does."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The clip cut to a wide-eyed Faulkner, who looked as if her own family was personally attacked by the television personalities.
"Wow, so classy on that show, it’s amazing," Faulkner said sarcastically.
Faulkner's Outnumber co-hosts also failed to conceal their reactions to the clip. A puzzled "What?" and a dramatic "Oh" were heard in the background.
Faulkner added that even in shots of the audience, guests looked uncomfortable with bringing Trump into the conversation.