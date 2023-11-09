Donald Trump Attacks Joe Biden's Kids During Fiery Campaign Rally: 'My Children Aren’t So Spoiled, Are They?'
Donald Trump went after President Joe Biden’s children during a fiery 2024 campaign rally in Florida this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While most of Trump’s 2024 GOP challengers battled it out on the debate stage in Miami on Wednesday night, the embattled ex-president held an event of his own in Hialeah.
Trump utilized his Wednesday night rally to fire off his usual attacks against President Biden and the 80-year-old leader’s administration, but he also decided to go after Biden’s two surviving children.
According to the ex-president, his children – mainly Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump – are not nearly as “spoiled” as Hunter and Ashley Biden.
“Just like the Cuban regime, the Biden regime is trying to put their political opponents in jail, shutting down free speech, taking bribes and kickbacks to enrich themselves and their very spoiled children,” Trump charged.
“My children aren’t so spoiled,” he asked, “are they?”
The embattled ex-president then continued with his usual rhetoric against the Biden Administration and his false claims of election fraud during the 2020 race for the White House.
“Rigging and cheating in elections using the fake news media to cover up their colossal incompetence and stupidity,” Trump said. “What they have been doing, what they’ve done to our country, nobody can even believe it.”
Trump suggested that he was being “persecuted” because of his religion.
“And using the fear tactics of a police state, because that’s what we’ve become, to persecute Christians and especially Catholics,” he claimed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Trump and Biden’s children made headlines this month due to investigations into their respective families.
Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric Trump all testified in the $250 million fraud lawsuit against their father and the Trump organization over the course of the past week.
While Don Jr. and Eric testified in Manhattan last week, Ivanka was called to the witness stand on Wednesday where she reportedly said she “didn’t recall” certain details about the Trump Organization more than 30 times.
Meanwhile, Hunter Biden was back in the news this week because House Republicans called on him to answer a subpoena and testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against his president father.
“The House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence,” GOP House Rep. James Comer announced on Wednesday.
Abbe Lowell, Hunter’s attorney, called the first son’s subpoena “yet another political stunt” for an investigation that is founded on “worn-out, false, baseless, or debunked claims.”
President Biden’s son will reportedly answer the subpoena and testify before the GOP-controlled Congress.
"Hunter is eager to have the opportunity, in a public forum and at the right time, to discuss these matters with the Committee,” Hunter’s attorney said.