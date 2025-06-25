EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Masking Unbearable Agony' With Vegas Residency — Which Pals Fear Could Be the Death of Her

Our source said: "Dolly is using work to bury herself in. She's putting a very brave face on her grief, but everyone is scared she will literally now work herself to death.

"Instead of getting busy trying to be perfect for Sin City's crowds, she should be quietly facing her grief and sitting with it.

"She is renowned for being a perfectionist, so these gigs could literally land her in an early grave."

Another insider told RadarOnline.com Parton's pals have been trying to persuade her to see a "grief specialist" but she is refusing to go as she thinks Southern gals should keep smiling through their pain.

Carl passed away on March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 82 after decades out of the limelight. Parton’s publicist confirmed his death and she said: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. "Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."