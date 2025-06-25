EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Masking Unbearable Agony' With Vegas Residency — Which Pals Fear Could Be the Death of Her
"Grab your rhinestones," Dolly Parton exclaimed as she announced she's making a comeback to Las Vegas this December for a six‑night residency titled Dolly: Live in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal pals fear she is using the Elvis-style concert run to mask her "unbearable grief" over the death of her reclusive husband Carl Dean.
'Deadly' Gigs
Our source said: "Dolly is using work to bury herself in. She's putting a very brave face on her grief, but everyone is scared she will literally now work herself to death.
"Instead of getting busy trying to be perfect for Sin City's crowds, she should be quietly facing her grief and sitting with it.
"She is renowned for being a perfectionist, so these gigs could literally land her in an early grave."
Another insider told RadarOnline.com Parton's pals have been trying to persuade her to see a "grief specialist" but she is refusing to go as she thinks Southern gals should keep smiling through their pain.
Carl passed away on March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 82 after decades out of the limelight.
Parton’s publicist confirmed his death and she said: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years.
"Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."
She has since spoken publicly about grieving and adjusting to life without him.
'Huge Adjustment'
On the Today show, she described it as a "big adjustment," being a widow, saying: "I've loved him since I was 18 years old, and it's a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits."
Her announcement for her Vegas show was the polar opposite.
"To say I'm excited would be an understatement," she said in a press release announcing the shows. "I haven't worked Vegas in years and I've always loved singing there.
"I'm looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!"
The announcement was made on Monday, June 23, via Parton's official website and social media channels, on which she added: "Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling! (Star emoji.)"
Treat For Fans
Her Sin City shows are scheduled for December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13, aligning with the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, June 25, at 10am Pacific Time.
The residency marks Parton’s first extended engagement on the Las Vegas Strip in 32 years.
She last headlined a run at The Mirage in 1993, following earlier performances at the Riviera in the early 1980s.
Both the Riviera and Mirage have since closed. The Colosseum, constructed in 2003, has hosted lengthy residencies by stars such as Adele, Celine Dion and Elton John – making it a fitting venue for Parton’s return.
The announcement describes the residency as a "hit‑driven concert event." promising a setlist filled with Parton’s most beloved songs, including 9 to 5, Jolene, I Will Always Love You and Coat of Many Colors.
Performances are expected to feature a mix of nostalgia and showmanship, celebrating her seven‑decade career.
Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase two VIP packages.
The Dolly Forever VIP Package includes access to Parton's Rhinestone Lounge pre‑show reception, early merchandise access and a Live in Las Vegas gift set.
And the premium Star of the Show VIP Experience adds a professional photo opportunity with Parton and a behind‑the‑scenes onstage tour at The Colosseum.
Parton's return to Las Vegas also follows her hosting of the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium – her most recent appearance in the city.
In a February 2022 interview with the Las Vegas Review‑Journal, Parton described the city as "a magical place," saying Las Vegas "adds a different kind of energy and a different kind of excitement."