Elton John
EXCLUSIVE: Madonna and Elton John 'Already Getting on Each Other's Nerves' After Making Show of 'Healing' Years-Long Rift

split photo of Elton John, Madonna
Elton John and Madonna's fragile friendship may be in danger already.

May 14 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Elton John and Madonna have only recently buried the hatchet after a years-long rift, but RadarOnline.com can report the friendly feelings may already be crumbling.

Insiders say the dueling divas are already getting on each other's nerves again.

elton john make peace enemies before death
Madonna said John begged forgiveness backstage at 'SNL' to end their decade-long feud.

At 78, John is embarking on a different kind of farewell tour, hoping to make good with enemies before it's too late.

Among them the Material Girl herself. Madonna, 66, recently revealed that John ended their longtime feud by begging her forgiveness backstage at Saturday Night Live after his performance on the NBC show – more than a decade after labeling her a lip-syncher and saying she looked like a "f------ fairground stripper."

However, sources close to the pair say the truce may not last long, especially as they battle over the beat, lyrics, and who gets top billing in an upcoming collaborative duet.

"It’s like two monarchs trying to rule the same kingdom," one insider confessed. "She wants to cowrite the song and bring in her own producers, but Elton’s like, 'Darling, I've written with Bernie Taupin for 50 years. I've got this.'"

Leaving a Legacy

elton john wishing higher power
John is well aware of his own mortality and ongoing health problems.

The Rocket Man hitmaker has endured multiple health challenges – including prostate cancer, hip surgery and knee replacements.

Most recently, he has also dealt with an eye infection that left him nearly blind and unable to see his sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12 – his children with husband David Furnish – playing sports.

"He's very aware of his mortality. He talks about it all the time. He doesn't want to leave a legacy with any unfinished business or any sort of negativity. He feels bad about all the tantrums and mean comments and wants a clean conscience," another source said.

"He's reaching out in phone calls, letters, and seeing people in person. He can't believe he was such a jerk, and he's desperate to have their forgiveness."

Not Too Late

madonna hammered with death threats over unethical ai picture with pope
He is expected to work with Madonna on one last project – if they can.

John especially wanted to make peace with Madonna because he was still haunted about failing to kiss and make up with pal Princess Diana before she died – and reportedly doesn't want to be punished for bad karma in the afterlife.

Just one year before Diana's death, she and John stopped speaking after the princess pulled out of a charity project they were both involved in.

Speaking on CNN's Larry King Live, John previously said: "It was one of her charity things that I'd organized, and she pulled out of it. And I wasn't too happy, and I let her know that."

The Rush to Make Amends

prince harry family at risk princess diana security cutbacks
John felt relieved after ending his feud with Princess Diana before her death.

The source pointed out the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road singer has ticked off plenty of people over the years – including Rod Stewart and Keith Richards.

"To this day, Elton talks about how relieved he is to have patched things up with Diana before she was killed in 1997 – and he now wants that sort of closure with other people," the insider shared. "He knows he has been far from perfect and has a lot of apologies to give."

And with time running out, the rock legend is trying to make as many amends as he can.

"Though this time, given his multiple health issues, he's the one who feels he's edging ever closer to the grave. He's very pleased he and Madonna have managed to put their differences behind them," the source said.

"He didn't want to go to his grave with bad karma hanging over his soul – and is very superstitious, so doesn't want to be punished for any bad karma in the afterlife."

