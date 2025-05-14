EXCLUSIVE: Madonna and Elton John 'Already Getting on Each Other's Nerves' After Making Show of 'Healing' Years-Long Rift

At 78, John is embarking on a different kind of farewell tour, hoping to make good with enemies before it's too late.

Among them the Material Girl herself. Madonna, 66, recently revealed that John ended their longtime feud by begging her forgiveness backstage at Saturday Night Live after his performance on the NBC show – more than a decade after labeling her a lip-syncher and saying she looked like a "f------ fairground stripper."

However, sources close to the pair say the truce may not last long, especially as they battle over the beat, lyrics, and who gets top billing in an upcoming collaborative duet.

"It’s like two monarchs trying to rule the same kingdom," one insider confessed. "She wants to cowrite the song and bring in her own producers, but Elton’s like, 'Darling, I've written with Bernie Taupin for 50 years. I've got this.'"