EXCLUSIVE: Secret Reason Dying Elton John and Madonna Buried the Hatchet After Decades of Feuding — 'He Fears Going to the Grave With Bad Karma'
Dying Sir Elton John buried the hatchet over his long-running feud with Madonna because he was still haunted about failing to kiss and make up with pal Princess Diana before she died — and doesn't want to be punished for bad karma in the afterlife!
The star touched the world with his emotion-filled rendition of Candle In The Wind at Diana's funeral in London's ancient Westminster Abbey in 1997 but she took their quarrels to her grave – and their unresolved bad blood is one of the reasons the crooner has ended his long-running dispute with the Material Girl superstar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source revealed it was also to do with his fear of being punished in the afterlife for having bad karma on Earth.
They said: "It is one of that he did not make friends with Princess Diana before she died and he was determined that the same thing wasn't going to happen with Madonna.
"Though this time, given his multiple health issues, he's the one who feels he's edging ever closer to the grave. He's very pleased he and Madonna have managed to put their differences behind them. He so wishes he could turn back the clock and have his time with Diana again. He didn't want to go to his grave with bad karma hanging over his soul – and is very superstitious, so doesn't want to be punished for any bad karma in the afterlife."
Just one year before Diana's death she and John stopped speaking after the princess pulled out of a charity project they were both involved in.
Speaking on CNN's Larry King Live, John previously said: "It was one of her charity things that I'd organized, and she pulled out of it. And I wasn't too happy, and I let her know that."
John has stated in the past he believed Buckingham Palace may have been involved in the disagreement.
Diana was meant to be writing the foreword for Rock And Royalty, a collection of photographs published to raise cash for the AIDS Foundation.
He wrote in his autobiography: "Then she got cold feet. I think Buckingham Palace didn't like the idea of a member of the Royal Family having anything to do with a book that featured shots of naked guys with towels draped around them."
John and Madonna ended their bitter feud after the piano-playing superstar lit up SNL at the weekend.
The two pop icons haven't seen eye to eye for years, with John reserving some of his cattiest comments for the Like A Virgin singer, once branding her a "fairground stripper."
But time has finally proved a healer for one of the music industry's frostiest fallouts.
Nearing 80, Sir Elton appears to be softening and issued a two-word plea to Madonna to fix things between them.
Sharing a picture of them standing side by side on Instagram, Madge, 66, wrote, "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!
John also opened up about the challenges he is facing in his final days after experiencing partial vision loss due to a severe eye infection, revealed by RadarOnline.com.
The 78-year-old artist shared the toll this health scares have taken on him and his family.
Father-of-two John said: "I can't read. I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I'm used to soaking it all up. It's distressing."
John and his husband, David Furnish, share two sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, who were both born via surrogate.
The Tiny Dancer singer revealed how he can't watch TV anymore and how he hasn't "been able to see anything since last July."
He said: "You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I'm lucky to have the life I have.
"I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here," he continued, pointing to his left eye.
"So you say to yourself, just get on with it."
The Rocket Man singer's ongoing issues with his eyesight first came to light during an interview with Good Morning America in November 2024, where he revealed that the infection took hold during a summer trip to the South of France.
At the time, he said: "It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest.
"There's hope and encouragement that it'll be OK, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don't know.
John revealed he also struggles to read music, adding: "It kind of floored me... I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."