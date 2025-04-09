EXCLUSIVE: Secret Reason Dying Elton John and Madonna Buried the Hatchet After Decades of Feuding — 'He Fears Going to the Grave With Bad Karma'

John and Madonna ended their bitter feud after the piano-playing superstar lit up SNL at the weekend.

The two pop icons haven't seen eye to eye for years, with John reserving some of his cattiest comments for the Like A Virgin singer, once branding her a "fairground stripper."

But time has finally proved a healer for one of the music industry's frostiest fallouts.

Nearing 80, Sir Elton appears to be softening and issued a two-word plea to Madonna to fix things between them.

Sharing a picture of them standing side by side on Instagram, Madge, 66, wrote, "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!

John also opened up about the challenges he is facing in his final days after experiencing partial vision loss due to a severe eye infection, revealed by RadarOnline.com.

The 78-year-old artist shared the toll this health scares have taken on him and his family.

Father-of-two John said: "I can't read. I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I'm used to soaking it all up. It's distressing."

John and his husband, David Furnish, share two sons, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, who were both born via surrogate.

The Tiny Dancer singer revealed how he can't watch TV anymore and how he hasn't "been able to see anything since last July."

He said: "You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I'm lucky to have the life I have.