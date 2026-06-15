Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox Claims Late 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry 'Visits' Her After His Tragic Death: 'I Sense Him Around Me' 

Courteney Cox said she can still 'sense' Matthew Perry around her.
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox said she can still 'sense' Matthew Perry around her.

June 15 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Courteney Cox once believed that Matthew Perry was still with her – at least in a way – after his tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a resurfaced 2024 interview from CBS Sunday Morning, the Friends actress, 62, claimed that her late co-star still "visits" her "a lot" from the other side.

Article continues below advertisement

'There Are a Lot of People That Guide Us'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Courteney Cox described Matthew Perry as 'one of the funniest human beings.'
Source: MEGA

Courteney Cox described Matthew Perry as 'one of the funniest human beings.'

"I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us," she added at the time. "I sense Matthew’s around for sure."

In that same interview, she also lovingly dubbed Perry "probably one of the funniest human beings in the world."

"He’s just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart," she shared. "Obviously [he] struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."

Article continues below advertisement

From 'Friends' Fame to Shocking Death

Matthew Perry played the role of Chandler Bing in 'Friends.'
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry played the role of Chandler Bing in 'Friends.'

Perry famously starred as Chandler Bing on Friends from the early-to-mid '90s until the long-running sitcom aired its final episode in 2004.

However, one year after opening up on his lengthy battle with substance abuse in his 2022 memoir, Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi on October 28, 2023, at 54 years old.

As Radar previously reported, medical examiners ruled that his cause of death was an accidental overdose of ketamine. Contributing factors also included coronary artery disease and drowning.

"At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” the medical report stated. “Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Friends' Cast Reacts to Matthew Perry's Death

The cast of 'Friends' mourned the loss of Matthew Perry.
Source: MEGA

The cast of 'Friends' mourned the loss of Matthew Perry.

Following his unexpected passing, the cast of Friends released a joint statement.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Billy Bush and Al Roker

Billy Bush Rips 'Toxic' Al Roker as a 'Vindictive' Bully During Their Brief 'Today' Run: Jovial Weatherman Was a 'Mean' Nightmare to Work With

Donald Trump's passion project to renovate the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool has led to an outbreak of algae.

Embarrassment for Trump as His $14M Reflecting Pool Turns Green Days After Debut — See the Shocking Photos

Matthew Perry's Mother Slams Son's Former Assistant in Letter

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Matthew Perry's mother, Suzanne, wrote a heartbreaking victim impact statement after her son's death.
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry's mother, Suzanne, wrote a heartbreaking victim impact statement after her son's death.

Five people pleaded guilty in connection with Perry's death, including his former assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who was ordered to serve nearly four years behind bars

Prior to his sentencing, Perry's mother, Suzanne, slammed Iwamasa in a scathing victim impact letter.

"Matthew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny. Kenny's most important job – by far – was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction," she wrote. "His number one responsibility – ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug-free."

"Kenny knew, should he feel unduly pressured, that with one phone call to any number of the people in Matthew's orbit, reinforcements would be on the way, and his job would be safe. But instead of protecting Matthew, he aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged for one source of supply, then another," she continued. "[He] shot the drugs into Matthew's body, though he was not in the least qualified. He did it even though he could see, anyone could have seen, it was so obviously dangerous. And he did it again and again."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.