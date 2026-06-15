Courteney Cox Claims Late 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry 'Visits' Her After His Tragic Death: 'I Sense Him Around Me'
June 15 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Courteney Cox once believed that Matthew Perry was still with her – at least in a way – after his tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a resurfaced 2024 interview from CBS Sunday Morning, the Friends actress, 62, claimed that her late co-star still "visits" her "a lot" from the other side.
'There Are a Lot of People That Guide Us'
"I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that guide us," she added at the time. "I sense Matthew’s around for sure."
In that same interview, she also lovingly dubbed Perry "probably one of the funniest human beings in the world."
"He’s just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart," she shared. "Obviously [he] struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."
From 'Friends' Fame to Shocking Death
Perry famously starred as Chandler Bing on Friends from the early-to-mid '90s until the long-running sitcom aired its final episode in 2004.
However, one year after opening up on his lengthy battle with substance abuse in his 2022 memoir, Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi on October 28, 2023, at 54 years old.
As Radar previously reported, medical examiners ruled that his cause of death was an accidental overdose of ketamine. Contributing factors also included coronary artery disease and drowning.
"At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” the medical report stated. “Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness.”
'Friends' Cast Reacts to Matthew Perry's Death
Following his unexpected passing, the cast of Friends released a joint statement.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Matthew Perry's Mother Slams Son's Former Assistant in Letter
Five people pleaded guilty in connection with Perry's death, including his former assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who was ordered to serve nearly four years behind bars
Prior to his sentencing, Perry's mother, Suzanne, slammed Iwamasa in a scathing victim impact letter.
"Matthew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny. Kenny's most important job – by far – was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction," she wrote. "His number one responsibility – ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug-free."
"Kenny knew, should he feel unduly pressured, that with one phone call to any number of the people in Matthew's orbit, reinforcements would be on the way, and his job would be safe. But instead of protecting Matthew, he aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged for one source of supply, then another," she continued. "[He] shot the drugs into Matthew's body, though he was not in the least qualified. He did it even though he could see, anyone could have seen, it was so obviously dangerous. And he did it again and again."