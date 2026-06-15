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Home > News > Billy Bush

Billy Bush Rips 'Toxic' Al Roker as a 'Vindictive' Bully During Their Brief 'Today' Run: Jovial Weatherman Was a 'Mean' Nightmare to Work With

Photo of Billy Bush and Al Roker
Source: MEGA

Billy Bush said Al Roker 'is a mean person' despite his jovial on-air persona.

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June 15 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Billy Bush tore into his former Today third-hour co-host Al Roker as a "mean" and "vindictive" tyrant who was an absolute nightmare to work with during their brief stint together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Access Hollywood host, 54, worked with the NBC morning show weatherman for two months in 2016, and has nothing but terrible memories of how Roker, 71, was outwardly "mean" and "jealous" toward him.

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Billy Bush Calls Al Roker 'Territorial, Vindictive, and Chronically Unprepared'

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Photo of Maureen Callahan and Billy Bush
Source: The Nerve with Maureen Callahan/YouTube

Bush described Roker in three highly critical words.

Bush shared the recollections during an appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast, when she noted, "I've always sensed rage just underneath that very overly friendly surface," about the longtime Today weathercaster.

She then played a throwback clip of Roker going off on Bush during a remote, yelling, "You don't know where I'm going to be. I am going to be your worst nightmare. I'm going to live on you like a tick," where the crew seemingly laughed, but it was hard to tell if he was joking.

"The way I describe Al is three words. Territorial, vindictive, and chronically unprepared," Bush shared about his former colleague.

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Billy Bush Claims Al Roker Was About to Get Booted From Today's Third Hour

Photo of Tamron Hall, Billy Bush and Al Roker
Source: NBC

Bush worked as co-host of Today's third hour in 2016 alongside Tamron Hall and Roker.

Bush claimed at the time he was brought in for the third hour of today, Roker's days were secretly numbered despite him having a deal to do the show "in perpetuity."

"It would never be a successful hour because he's maybe the worst interviewer on television, and he's totally unprepared. And I came in for the new job, and I was to be the lead person on that hour," he revealed about management's plan.

"I hate to tell Al this now, but the general manager of the show, Noah Oppenheim, told me, 'You need to survive until March, and then we're gonna unload Al. We're gonna get him out of this deal. When his is up, we're going to get him off this hour because he is toxic,'" Bush explained, as the plan was to make it more of a Regis & Kelly type of format.

Ultimately, that didn't happen, as Bush was let go from Today in October 2016 after the infamous tape with Donald Trump dropped, where the two men were caught talking on an Access Hollywood hot mic in 2005, and the then-future president made a crude remark about grabbing women's private parts.

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'Mean' Al Roker Is Filled With 'Jealousy' and 'Vindictiveness'

Photo of Al Roker
Source: MEGA

Roker has been Today's lead weatherman since 1996.

"I took it very seriously. I prepared for every guest. I knew everything. I was well researched. And I would get into a rhythm, and Al would get jealous. He's territorial like 'Billy Bush has asked three questions in a row. It's my turn!'" the Hot Mics podcast host described about Roker's temperament.

Bush said Roker got a" free run of the place," mainly thanks to his "longevity" with Today. As of 2026, he's been the show's lead weatherman for a whopping 30 years.

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'Matt Lauer and Al Roker Definitely Did Not Want Me There'

Photo of Al Roker, Meredith Viera and Matt Lauer
Source: MEGA

Bush claimed Roker and Matt Lauer 'didn't want' him on 'Today.'

Bush also criticized Roker for not being a team player.

"Like, we all do well, if someone's doing well, everybody wins. Not Al. Not Al. He sees somebody doing well on the Today show, and immediately it's take them down," the New York native scoffed.

Bush recalled how longtime Today host Matt Lauer also gave him the cold shoulder.

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